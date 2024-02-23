Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have reportedly talked on the phone and now there's 'hope' for 'repairing the rift' between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could be the ones to put an end to the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. While the two couples have been estranged for years, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly found some common ground. So much so that it’s been dubbed a “starting point” for their husbands, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, patching things up.

It seems things are happening to put the Harry, William rift to rest for good. Per The Mirror, Meghan reached out to Kate after Harry visited his father, King Charles III, in England following his cancer diagnosis.

The outlet reported that Meghan “contacted” Kate, who is recovering from a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024. Furthermore, that “moves are being made” and that Meghan also reached out to the king.

After the king and Princess of Wales’ health scares, “Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles,” a source told Us Weekly. “So, moves are being made to reconcile.”

Another person added that Meghan and Harry are in agreement about the situation, saying: “Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals—Kate included—the very best.”

They also noted Kate is “open” to reconciling and is “willing to move forward.” Although she “won’t meddle” in William’s relationship with his younger brother.

“They can use this as a starting point,” they said. “The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift.”

Meghan and Kate had a ‘warm and humorous’ phone conversation, a building block to heal the rift

As far as how Meghan “contacted” Kate, OK! Magazine reported that a phone call happened between the two. And, apparently, it wasn’t littered with awkward silences. A source told the outlet their phone call was “warm and humorous.”

Maybe they talked about their respective children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 5, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2? Or perhaps they shared a laugh about the “guilty pleasure” TV shows Kate is said to be watching as she continues her abdominal surgery recovery at home?

Whatever they talked about aside, it seems to have gone well, which, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, is a step in the right direction for Kate, Meghan, William, and Harry. So is the family seemingly rallying around King Charles III as he gets cancer treatment.

“Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there,” a source said of the duke’s visit to see his father in London, England, following the cancer diagnosis announcement on Feb. 5, 2024. “He [Harry] got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”

“Hopefully, this can be built upon in the future weeks and months,” Fitzwilliams said. “Cancer changes everything, and families should be unified, at least publicly, during this very difficult time.”

The royal sisters-in-law haven’t seen each other since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

It’s been a long time since Meghan and Kate were in the same room together. The last time that happened was at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Meaning it’s been approximately 1.5 years since the sisters-in-law have seen each other face-to-face at the time of writing. And that’s not counting the last time they talked before the aforementioned “warm and humorous” phone call.

Meghan and Kate were seen together at the queen’s funeral. However, cameras didn’t catch the two exchanging any words. The same couldn’t be said for William and Harry. The brothers were spotted sharing a brief exchange as they took their seats.

Since then, Harry’s been seen publicly with his brother and sister-in-law on only one occasion, the coronation in May 2023.