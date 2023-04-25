Kate Middleton ‘Absolutely’ Knows She’s a ‘Royal Phenomenon’ of Style

Voted the most stylish British royal, Kate Middleton is, according to an expert, aware she’s a “phenomenon” when it comes to her style. So what makes the Princess of Wales “so special”? An expert explains what makes Kate’s style so appealing and why the “Kate Effect” isn’t going anywhere.

Part of what makes Kate Middleton ‘special’ is that she’s ‘relatable’

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Kate, Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Megan [Markle], and her late Majesty the Queen. What do they all have in common?” Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist, asked (via Express). “They are all, or have been, very definitely fashion icons at some point in their lives.”

“However, it’s been proven time and time again that the Kate effect and the influence that she has on the fashion industry is a royal phenomenon like no other we have seen before,” she continued. “So what makes Kate so special?”

The answer? Relatability. At least in the early years of her relationship with Prince William.

“One thing that she is relatable,” Holder said. “When Kate first started dating Prince William, it was like a fairy tale. And the world over was transfixed by the romantic notion of a commoner marrying into the British royal family. It was a story that we could all relate to.”

The same could be said for the clothes Kate wore in the early aughts. “Her wardrobe in the early days was made up of largely high street brands and we could all in our own ways emulate it and have our own little piece of Kate’s wardrobe.”

Furthermore, the world’s gotten to see Kate’s “transformation” over the years, adding to the allure of her style.

“Together we have watched this fairy tale and witnessed Kate’s personal and style transformation as she has grown in confidence and beauty, navigating that tricky line between fashion icon and working royal beautifully,” Holder said.

‘Highly diligent’ Kate ‘doubtlessly’ knows she has the ‘power’ to ‘catapult’ brands

Kate Middleton | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Kate is, per the expert, well “aware” of her “power” as it relates to what she wears. “I often get asked if I think Kate is aware of the effect she has on the fashion industry,” Holder said. “And my answer is always absolutely yes.”

Kate “seems to be highly diligent in all areas of her royal life, so will doubtlessly be aware of the power she has to catapult a little-known brand into superstardom overnight,” she explained.

It’s “perhaps one of the reasons why the palace decided last year to stop releasing the details of Kate’s outfits in the hope that the public would focus more on her role and her duties as a royal rather than whom she is wearing,” Holder added.

The measure, dubbed “pointless” by the expert, doesn’t mean the fascination with Kate’s style will have decreased. “The Kate effect is still very much alive and kicking. And as she grows even more confident and beautiful, we become even more transfixed by her style choices.”

The ‘Kate Effect’ started with a blue dress in 2010



As the Prince and Princess of Wales approach their 12-year wedding anniversary on April 29, revisit what started the so-called Kate Effect. But first, what is it? The Kate Effect is when an item becomes popular, oftentimes selling out, as a result of Kate wearing it.

The Kate Effect has been going strong since before the now-mother-of-three officially joined the royal family in 2011. In fact, the first instance can arguably be traced to November 16, 2010, five months before she married William.

Kate wore a long-sleeved blue dress from the British brand Issa London to her and William’s engagement announcement. Not only did the dress match the blue sapphire in Diana’s engagement ring that now sat on her finger but it immediately sold out. Hence, the Kate Effect was born.