Experts are breaking down the Princess of Wales' recent appearances following the allegations about the royal family in a new book.

Following the release of a new book, all eyes have been on how members of the royal family are reacting amid fresh claims and allegations about personal matters and what supposedly goes on behind Palace walls.

Omid Scobie, who has long been associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and even labeled by some as the duchess’s “mouthpiece,” is the author of the book Endgame. While what’s in the book has made headlines, the royals have been taking the business-as-usual approach and ignoring the noise. But what does their body language say? Here’s what an expert saw from the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) during a recent outing.

Body language expert noticed that Kate seemed to be hiding at times

Kate Middleton talking to children during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit | Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James noticed that at times during Kate’s visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital to open a new surgery unit, the princess seemed as if she was hiding behind her hair.

“Kate’s new hairstyle with the heavy side fringe does mean she gives the impression of hiding behind her hair a few times here,” James told The Mirror. The expert added that whether intentional or not, the princess seemed aware of how that looked and began moving her hair out of the way.

“[She pushed] her hair behind her ear on more than one occasion to ensure her face is visible to the cameras and to dispel any idea that she would prefer to hide away right now than appear in public,” James explained. “This is Kate focusing not on the dramas but on her job and on the people she is meeting and most of her body language signals here seem to be performed for their benefit and not as a PR exercise aimed at shrugging off any problems via overkill smiles or fake jollity.”

Kate Middleton attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another expert says Kate has shown ‘massive resilience’

Another body language expert talked about how Kate showed “massive resilience” during a reception that same evening at Buckingham Palace.

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots Stanton said: “Kate comes over as such an independent, confident, and powerful woman. She has the same abundance of inner strength that Princess Diana had. She’s been allowed to develop and nurture that skill in her own time … Kate has a lot of confidence within herself. I think out of everyone, Kate has got massive resilience. She really commands and holds her own space. She holds court in public appearances and engagements.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.