Kate Middleton Gives Advice to New Mothers

Kate Middleton has some words of advice for new mothers. The royal family member visited a maternity unit and shared what she has learned about motherhood.

Kate Middleton | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s hospital visit

Kate visited a maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital during her first solo engagement since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She spoke with the Jasmine Team, which assists mothers who are experiencing mental illness before and after the birth of their babies. Kate also visited the Special Care Baby Unit, which provides care to premature babies.

Kate Middleton’s advice to new mothers

Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive. pic.twitter.com/8xGFAymmrD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2022

Kate reminds new mothers to take care of themselves. It’s all too easy to put everyone else’s needs before your own after having a baby. She wanted to send a message to remind new moms to engage in self-care.

“So many women don’t reach out for help because they don’t realize what they’re going through until much further down the line,” says Kate according to The Telegraph. “That’s why this wraparound support is so important, not just from a medical team but also family and friends. Being able to open the conversation up for mothers to prioritize and take care of themselves.”

The Princess of Wales says taking care of yourself is important so that you can care for others. “So often you think, ‘I don’t have time’ or ‘my children come first,’ but actually if you can be the best person in yourself, you are supporting your child,” said Kate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate joked that she considers her youngest child, Prince Louis, to still be her baby even though he is almost 5 years old. “But he’s a big boy now,” said Kate according to The Telegraph. “It just feels like yesterday.”

Kate Middleton says motherhood can be challenging

Although William and Kate have help, they experience parenting challenges. During an event for the Out of the Blue film series launch by Best Beginnings, Kate spoke about the importance of mental health.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” says Kate. “However, at times it’s also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.”

Kate says being a mother is full of “joy, exhaustion, love, and worry.” She notes how a mother’s identity changes almost overnight and how the focus shifts from being an individual to being someone in charge of the welfare of someone else. In her speech, Kate also mentions the pressure some parents feel to be “perfect.”

“It’s OK not to find it easy,” says Kate. “And asking for help should not be seen as a sign of weakness. Our children need us to look after ourselves and get the support we need.”

