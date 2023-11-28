Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been known to recreate Princess Diana's looks and wear her jewelry, but a new claim suggests the two women were told to be as much like Diana as possible.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have always been fashion standouts in the royal family. While Meghan and Prince Harry left their roles as working royals in 2020, for the short amount of time that she was making royal appearances, Meghan was just as subject to royal fashion advice as Kate. And the two women were often spotted wearing the late Princess Diana’s jewelry or recreating some of her looks.

Now, an interesting new claim suggests the women were “encouraged” to resemble Princess Diana as much as possible.

Princess Diana was a fashion icon | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were reportedly ‘encouraged’ to look like Princess Diana

When it came to royal fashion advice, the two most noticeable women in the royal family were reportedly “encouraged” to look like the late Princess Diana. While the women often wore Diana’s jewelry to royal events as a subtle nod to the late princess, the move might have also been so that people would associate the two women with Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother.

Express reports that Omid Scobie’s new book “Endgame” made the shocking claim. “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple,” Scobie writes in his book, adding that the Palace placed a “huge amount of effort” on getting the women to dress like Diana; the hope was likely that the public would compare Meghan and Kate to Diana (in a good way).

The two women have recreated Diana’s looks on a number of occasions. Kate has recreated a number of Diana’s floral looks through the years, while Meghan was often spotted wearing the princess’ jewelry.

Of course, the women also likely recreate Diana’s looks to show the world that they have never forgotten about their husbands’ late mother.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Princess Diana was a fashion icon even after her time in the royal family

While Diana quickly became the People’s Princess upon marrying then-Prince Charles in 1981, her fashion became a major part of her reputation. Diana’s looks were always imitated, and she quickly determined what was “in” or “out” in the fashion world. She made everything look good — even photos of the princess leaving the gym in workout clothes somehow made their way into women’s closets around the world.

These days, Kate and Meghan are both fashion icons of their own. When Meghan was still in the royal family, studies showed she had even greater fashion influence than Kate Middleton; while Kate has the top spot now globally, people still pay close attention to both ladies’ looks.

Where they can, Kate and Meghan often pay homage to Diana. Even since leaving the royal family, Meghan has worn plenty of Diana’s jewelry. The Duchess of Sussex symbolically wore a diamond bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection during her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

Prince William proposed to Kate with his mother’s engagement ring, while Prince Harry sourced two of the three diamonds in Meghan’s ring from his mother’s jewelry collection. The two women have done their best to incorporate Diana’s fashion and accessories into their daily lives.