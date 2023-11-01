Kate Middleton Approaches Royal Life With ‘Maturity and Dignity’ In the Wake of Attacks From Harry and Meghan, Expert Says

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, they didn't shy away from speaking their mind about every interaction they had with royal family members -- including those that involved Kate Middleton. But the Princess of Wales has continued to take on her role with 'maturity and dignity.'

Kate Middleton has been a working royal since she married Prince William in 2011. William and Kate are the Prince and Princess of Wales, and through the years, Kate has developed a reputation that has hardly been tarnished. However, upon Harry and Meghan leaving the family, the two opened up about their own experience with royal life — including the time Kate made Meghan cry and the time Kate appeared disgusted at Meghan’s decision to give her a hug. It’s those small things that proved to be attacks on the princess; however, Kate never faltered in how she presented herself — at least according to one royal expert.

Kate Middleton | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton hasn’t let attacks from Prince Harry or Meghan Markle tear her down

The royal family has been through a great divide over the last few years. Harry and Meghan left the family, then told their side of the story — which often included detailing situations that put the other royals in a negative view. One instance occurred when Meghan set the record straight about Kate making her cry the week before the wedding. (In Meghan’s defense, though, the press had published the story as happening the other way around; plus, Meghan did say she wasn’t setting the record straight to make Kate look bad but rather just wanted to clear her name.)

William was at the center of a number of attacks from his younger brother, too, and he also chose to simply not address them. And according to one expert, it made Kate and her husband look “better than ever.”

“As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it,” PR expert Edward Coram-James told Express. “And, because the Wales have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton recently decided to put parenting above her royal duties

Kate’s handling of the whole situation truly benefits her because it shows that her reputation can handle a few bumps in the road without faltering. Kate chose not to accompany her husband to any Earth Shot Prize ceremonies this year, including trips to New York City and Singapore, in favor of staying home with the kids. If Kate had a damaged reputation, people might question why she isn’t stepping out alongside her husband, but because William and Kate have remained an ironclad duo, nobody thinks anything of the princess’ decision.

“She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard, and dedicated herself to good causes,” Coram-James continued. “Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt … When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case.” William and Kate have also shown that they are willing to choose family over royalty; they recently moved their family out of Kensington Palace to try and give their children a more private life.