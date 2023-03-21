Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows ‘Power Play’ Signals With Prince William During Recent Appearance, Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed a moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton during their recent St. Patrick’s Day parade appearance, pointing out Kate’s “cold, hard stare.” The Princess of Wales displayed “interesting” body language, according to the expert, with gestures and expressions that were relevant to the occasion.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s body language included ‘powerful’ moments and ‘power play signals’ with Prince William, expert says

On March 17, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks. This was the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade Kate attended as colonel of the Irish Guards, taking over the role from William.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the appearance with Express, noting that Kate looked “powerful.”

“There’s some interesting power play signals here as William hands over to his wife, describing her as ‘Colonel Catherine,’” James said.

The Princess of Wales gives her husband a ‘cold, hard stare,’ body language expert notes

The body language expert pointed out the moment Kate became serious. “After some signature signals of affection and fun between the couple during this outing, it’s interesting to see the dramatic change as Kate adopts a more serious look,” she said.

James noted, “She stands fully to attention as she fixes William with what looks like a seriously cold, hard stare.”

According to the body language expert, “The look shows how seriously Kate is taking her new role. “Her body language is immaculate here and military, rather than royal,” James noted.

William, by comparison, looked proud of his wife. “William’s response to her stare is a very puckered-looking smile to suggest pride and perhaps a sense of respect for the woman who is taking over his role,” the expert said.

Another body language expert examined Kate’s choice of outfit for the appearance

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out how Kate’s fashion choice for the event sent a message.

“Kate appeared very confident as she exited from the car, while William accompanied her in the vehicle. I would definitely say Kate was dressed in her superhero color, which is usually red, blue, or turquoise,” he explained. “It’s clear she wanted to stand out from the crowd and assert her authority over William and the other guests. She tends to opt for these superhero colors when she wants to be perceived in a powerful way.”

Stanton continued, “As this was Kate’s first appearance as colonel of the regiment, she clearly wanted to state her position and make herself known amongst the crowds in the bold color.”

The body language expert added, “During the appearance, Kate appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance. She was walking very upright as she was called upon to inspect the guards. Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly that he did not want to overshadow his wife.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.