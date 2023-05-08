Kate Middleton’s Bold Nod to Princess Diana at King Charles’ Coronation Came Days After Saying She Would Have Been a ‘Brilliant’ Grandmother

Kate Middleton did not speak publicly at King Charles’ coronation. However, her outfit spoke volumes with a bold nod toward her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales paid homage to Diana by wearing an essential item belonging to her husband’s late mother, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. This declaration came days after saying Diana would have been a “brilliant” grandmother.

Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana’s earrings at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton represented Princess Diana at the historic crowning of her ex-husband King Charles

The Princess of Wales made a bold statement at the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles. Kate Middleton wore a dress by Alexander McQueen; the designer also made her 2011 wedding attire.

McQueen crafted the ivory silk crepe gown featuring silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs. These flowers represent the republics of the United Kingdom.

Instead of a traditional diamond tiara, Kate wore a flower motif headpiece. The Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen topper was made of silver bullion, crystal, and threadwork with three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

To accessorize, Kate wore a pair of stunning drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Called South Sea Pearl Earrings, the jewelry features a swirl of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl. She also wore the George VI Festoon necklace, initially made for then-Princess Elizabeth in 1950 at the request of her father, King George VI.

Diana first wore the breathtaking earrings now used by Kate at the Coronation Banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan in November 1990. She also donned them at an official dinner in Lahore on a 1991 visit to Pakistan.

The late Princess of Wales also wore the jewelry at a 1991 concert at the Royal Albert Hall and an English National Ballet Gala Performance in Budapest in 1992.

Diana last wore the earrings publicly at a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 3, 1997. It was her last official engagement as a senior royal.

Kate Middleton recently paid homage to Princess Diana, saying she would have been a ‘brilliant’ grandmother

While visiting Wales, Kate Middleton was caught on camera as she spoke to royal fans who gathered to greet the prince and princess. Kate engaged with many of her most ardent admirers at Merthyr Tydfil.

A royal follower had a pointed question for the Princess of Wales. They asked about Kate’s stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to Diana. A video of the interaction was shared by The Daily Mail.

Kate confirmed the “same ring” belonged to her mother-in-law. She added that she didn’t have to adjust it to fit her finger correctly.

“And it was the same size,” Kate shared. “It is very special. What an honor to be able to wear it.”

The Princess of Wales continued, “But sadly, I never got to meet her.” Kate believes Diana would have been a “brilliant” grandmother, and the family “miss her every day.”

Kate Middleton’s favorite tiara also belonged to Princess Diana

Princess Diana wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara and pearl earrings at a Hong Kong visit in 1989 | Marc Fallander/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s favorite tiara, The Lover’s Knot, also belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The tiara arrived in the jewelry collection of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, when she inherited Queen Mary’s jewels after her death.

In 1981, Queen Elizabeth presented this tiara to her new daughter-in-law, Diana Spencer. Diana alternated between wearing this and her family’s diamond tiara during her tenure as Princess of Wales.

When Diana divorced then-Prince Charles in 1996, she returned the tiara to the House of Windsor as it was an official gift of Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth gave Kate Middleton the tiara when she married Prince William in 2011.

Elements of this story were first reported by People Magazine, The Court Jeweller, and Royal Watcher Blog.