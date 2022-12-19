Royal Watchers Call Kate Middleton’s Christmas Video ‘So Fake’

In an effort to shed a positive light on the House of Windsor for the first Christmas after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, the royal family released a new video featuring the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Kate wore a wooly sweater, smiling as she decorated a Christmas tree with sparkling ornaments. The video subsequently promoted the Together at Christmas carol service on Dec. 14 at Westminster Abbey. However, royal watchers had plenty to say about the special’s promotional clip, calling it “so fake.”

The royal family begins new traditions after Queen Elizabeth’s death

The senior members of the royal family appear united after Queen Elizabeth’s death and the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix special. However, they are coming together in a new way to celebrate the holidays after 70 years of the queen’s traditional Christmas speeches.

Elizabeth gave her first Christmas message in 1957, 10 months after she became queen. The statement was broadcast live on the radio from her study at Sandringham, where she paid tribute to her late father and reflected on her accession to the throne, per Sky News.

However, from 1960 on, the queen’s message was no longer live. Instead, it was pre-recorded before Christmas. In 1962, the queen videotaped her remarks for the first time.

But, Queen Elizabeth did not record a message in 1969 after Prince Charles’ investiture. Instead, she wrote a letter subsequently published in the newspapers. Her messages continued through Christmas 2021, the first holiday spent without her husband, Prince Philip, who died earlier in the year.

King Charles III will continue his mother’s tradition with his first message as monarch in 2022.

As part of a show of goodwill and unity for the first Christmas season after the queen’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video of Kate Middleton trimming a tree to promote the royal family’s involvement in the second annual carol service, Together at Christmas. However, the short clip didn’t appear to have its intended effect on the account’s many Twitter followers.

Royal fans call Kate Middleton’s Christmas video ‘so fake’

Together at Christmas airs on Dec. 24, 2022. In the comments section of the tweet, fans appeared unhappy with the promotional video shoot, which featured Kate adding ornaments to a lovely Christmas tree and smiling for the camera.

“Amazing. I had no idea that Christmas existed until the Windsor marketing team put out this vomit-inducing piffle. Struggling British taxpayers will be overjoyed,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Are we paying for these sickening PR videos?” questioned a second follower of the family.

“Lol, So fake,” penned a third responder of the clip.

“I feel sick. The royals are decorating a Christmas tree but cannot even put toothpaste on their toothbrushes. Irrelevant, outdated, and should be abolished,” penned a fourth Twitter follower.

‘Together at Christmas’ carol service will air via the BBC on Christmas Eve

According to the royal family’s official website, the second annual family-friendly event, led by the Princess of Wales, “celebrates and showcases the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.”

The statement reads, “Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service recognized the selfless efforts of individuals, families, and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.”

“This year’s carol service was dedicated to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” the statement continued.

Musical performances included Craig David, Alexis Ffrench, Samantha Barks, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C. The Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville, and Kadeena Cox provided readings at the event.

William, the Prince of Wales, Kate, and two of their three children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, attended the event alongside King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort.