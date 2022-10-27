Kate Middleton Co-Founded a Drinking Society at University Because She Was ‘Annoyed’ That They Traditionally Excluded Women

According to sources who went to the same university as Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Princess of Wales had confidence and connections before becoming a royal. And she used them to co-found a women’s only drinking society over frustrations that, traditionally, they were for men only.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images

Friends say Kate Middleton was annoyed that drinking societies traditionally excluded women, so she co-founded one

Friends of Kate and William from university told the Guardian what the couple was like in the early days. And, though she has confessed she was shy about meeting her future husband for the first time, friends remember she could take charge with confidence.

Sources told the Guardian that’s what Kate did when she was “annoyed that the old [drinking societies] excluded women.”

To get around that, she co-founded one with a friend. But just because she was a founding club member doesn’t mean she was a heavy drinker. The Guardian’s insiders reported the someday princess didn’t get memorably drunk and was usually hardly even tipsy.

Kate Middleton starting a women’s drinking club in college proves she the most down-to-earth royal: https://t.co/rs9YvvBvb9 pic.twitter.com/i1x8m6vj5i — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 13, 2018

Friends said Prince William wanted to ‘have a go’ at Kate Middleton at university

According to one source, Kate was unavailable and was “going out with a bloke called Rupert Finch” before her romance with William blossomed. But she was eventually without a boyfriend, and the friend remembered how the prince said he might “have a go” at her.

Soon enough, William and Kate were a couple. Acquaintances recalled her expressing that he was “lucky” to have her, even as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. They didn’t seem to disagree, as she was reportedly one of their group’s most stable and sensible members.

Friends said that Kate faced intense media scrutiny long before William proposed but made the transition from university student to future royal look effortless. For example, she would re-apply makeup at the end of nights out, knowing she would face an onslaught of paparazzi as she left.

“She has made no mistakes at all. She seems self-assured. She’s got poise and grace. She could be a perfect bride for William,” author Penny Junor said in 2007 (per the Guardian).

Kate Middleton was hard to keep in touch with after leaving university, drinking friends said

Kate Middleton at 40: how the Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to be Queen



“She was always the same, from when she didn’t know she was going to be William’s wife to after the engagement.. She never changed her manner with anybody.”https://t.co/cq7IFBlwai — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 8, 2022

According to those friends who spoke to the Guardian, keeping up with Kate after university eventually became too difficult. That seemingly was because of how famous and in demand she and William became in the world as they moved toward their royal wedding.

One source shared, “When we first came down from St Andrews, it was exciting for us all to be in London together.”

“But as it turned out we didn’t end up seeing much of Kate,” they added. “She spent a lot of time with William’s friends and sort of stopped coming to our girls’ suppers. I don’t even think she dropped us deliberately.”

Kate had to be “so careful about” who she was with and where she was seen because she was on her road to the royal family. One friend concluded, “… It became more trouble than it was worth.”

