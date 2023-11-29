Kate Middleton and Prince William lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace for years; the family moved last year, and Kate reportedly couldn't take it.

Being a princess might be fun in theory, but that doesn’t mean it comes without any downsides. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle escaped the limelight of the British royal family back in 2020, but Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are first in line to the throne, didn’t have the same fate. And while they might enjoy serving the people of the United Kingdom, Kate reportedly took issue with the Wales family’s living situation.

A new bombshell claim suggests Kate felt anxious living in Kensington Palace and compared her own family to “caged animals.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William announce the birth of Prince George in 2013 | Andrew Cowie/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton was unhappy living at Kensington Palace, source claims

It doesn’t exactly come as a surprise that the Princess of Wales wasn’t thrilled with her Kensington Palace living situation. Kate grew up a commoner, so she didn’t experience the limelight until she and William took their relationship public while in college nearly 20 years ago.

However, Omid Scobie’s new book “Endgame” claims that Kate felt anxious while living at Kensington Palace and hated the family’s situation. “Kensington Palace served them well, but the parents to the second, third, and fourth in line to the throne felt it was time to find something less in the middle of everybody else’s business,” Scobie’s book read, according to Express. “At times, one of the couple’s senior aides told me in 2016, Kate commented that it made them feel ‘a bit like caged animals,’ due to its heaving central London location and the fact that it was surrounded by tourists in one of the city’s busiest parks,” the book continued.

Back in 2022, William and Kate uprooted their lives in London and moved to Adelaide Cottage to try and give their children a more private life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George | Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton want their kids to grow up out of the spotlight

If there is one thing William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, might agree on, it’s that the royal spotlight is no place to raise a family. Harry left the royal family with Meghan Markle back in 2020 and is raising his children in the United States. And while disappearing isn’t so easy for William and Kate, they are doing their best to keep their three children out of the spotlight.

William and Kate started their kids at a new school in 2022, which means all three of them are attending the same school and interacting with kids who do not have any royal ties. The hope is that the three children will be raised with as normal of a life as possible.

Kate seemingly wanted to get out of Kensington Palace to have some semblance of a normal life — not just for her kids, but also for herself. While William and Kate understand the importance of their royal duties, the two have said they will focus on their family first. Kate has been spending as much time with her kids as possible and even opted out of attending a trip to Singapore with William in order to be home for her oldest child, Prince George, while he studied for exams. The family’s new living situation likely makes Kate and the kids feel more at peace.