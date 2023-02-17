Kate Middleton Could Have Avoided a Wardrobe Malfunction by Using Queen Elizabeth’s Easy Trick, Expert Says

Kate Middleton nearly suffereed a wardrobe malfunction at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding but could have avoided it entirely if she used Queen Elizabeth’s trick. Kate’s dress blew up in the wind but she managed to keep it from fully exposing her undergarments.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince Edward, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton nearly had a big wardrobe malfunction

Kate wore a stunning pink dress to Eugenie’s and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in 2018. While standing outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Kate’s dress started to blow up. Sophie, Countess of Wessex stood next to Kate when the windy mishap happened.

A style expert shared an easy fix that could have prevented the fashion oops from happening at all, telling Express about an old trick the queen used.

Daena Borrowman, the PR, social and digital marketing manager at jewellerybox, explained, “In October 2018, Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen pink structured gown to Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Kate has shown her love for the British brand over the years, choosing to wear them to various occasions during her time as a royal.”

Borrowman continued, “While attending the wedding, the wind began to catch Kate’s dress, but with the help of Sophie Wessex, Kate calmly smiled at the moment.”

Kate didn’t seem bothered as she was able to prevent the skirt from blowing up any further.

The queen used one easy trick to prevent this possible mishap

Queen Elizabeth had an easy fix for preventing a Marilyn Monroe skirt moment like this.

“According to royal insiders, it is common for royal women to have small weights sewn into the hems of their skirts and coats to avoid wardrobe malfunctions and allow them to fit perfectly,” Borrowman explained.

She continued, “It has been said that the late queen passed down her tricks to Kate, as she too would have circular lead curtain weights sewn into all of her handmade outfits.”

The expert added, “Pennies or small weights are sewn into the hemlines of dresses to avoid them being blown up by a strong gust of British wind.”

Borrowman noted, “There are dozens of protocols in place that stylists and dressers of the royals have to familiarize themselves with to prevent working royals from landing into embarrassing fashion faux pas.”

This includes dressing “modestly during public appearances, in order to preserve the sanctity of the royal family,” Borrowman said.

Royal women also typically don’t show cleavage, according to Borrowman. “In order to still wear bespoke dresses with daring necklines, the Princess of Wales has her gowns altered ever so slightly to keep with the rules, while her later mother-in-law, Princess Diana used to hold her clutch to her chest while exiting vehicles,” she said.

Royals always keep their intimate wear covered

Royal style expert Myka Meier explained to Fabulous why royal women hide their bra straps. “Underwear and bras are also considered private, intimate wear, and for royals, to put intimate apparel on display would simply not be done,” she explained.

Meier continued, “There are a few options to hide bra straps, with one option being a bra that is actually sewn into the piece. A second option is strapless shapewear, which is a one-piece that either snaps at the bottom or has legs attached. You can buy them in almost any skin tone so they appear transparent and don’t show through clothing.”

The expert shared why royals don’t want the focus to be on any visible undergarments. “You want the attention to be on the beautifully tailored and designed garment and not the undergarments,” she said. “Undergarments showing can take away from an amazing outfit.”