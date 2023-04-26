Kate Middleton Reportedly Criticized Meghan Markle at a Dinner Event Shortly After Meghan Married Harry: ‘She’s Just Really Different’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s alleged feud is a tale as old as time at this point. The two women first met back in 2016, when Prince Harry met Meghan through a mutual friend. Harry and Meghan only dated for about a year and a half before he proposed in late 2017, and they were married just six months later.

Kate and Meghan did step out together once, but it didn’t take long for stories to circulate that the two women weren’t very close. Now, one expert says Kate called Meghan ‘different’ at a dinner event shortly after Meghan and Harry wed.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were ‘never’ friends

Before Meghan and Harry even wed, the rumor mill had started churning that Kate and Meghan were at odds. Though neither woman ever paid much mind to the rumors, Meghan did set the record straight with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 that it was in fact Kate who had made Meghan cry the week of Meghan’s wedding — and not the other way around. She told Oprah that Kate “apologized” and Meghan had “forgiven her,” and she added that Kate is a “good person.” Still, royal expert Nick Bullen says the women were “never” friends, even after moving past their wedding week row.

“There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them,” Bullen told Fox News Digital, essentially noting that the two women weren’t feuding because they were never close to begin with. “”It was the brothers … who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2018 | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate Middleton reportedly called Meghan Markle ‘different’

Kate and Meghan’s disconnect appears to go back several years — and didn’t just start when Harry and Meghan exited the royal family. Bullen said that Kate had mentioned how “different” Meghan was at a dinner back in 2018.

“I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan,” Bullen said. “And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ Though Bullen claims Kate didn’t say it in a “negative” way, it’s hard to read it as anything else when someone essentially says that a person doesn’t fit in.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stand with Prince William and Kate Middleton on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t spoken much in recent years

The two women haven’t built up much of a relationship since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles back in 2020. With Meghan living in California and Kate only having been to the United States once since 2020, the two women haven’t had much of an opportunity to connect.

Insiders suggest the Sussexes and Wales’ greeting of the public together shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death back in 2022 was actually Kate’s idea and her way of extending an olive branch. “She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” a source told People.

However, it doesn’t appear that Kate and Meghan have had much progress since, though it could just be something the two women have kept under wraps. Now, with Meghan missing King Charles’ coronation on May 6, it’s hard to see the line from point A to point B in terms of Meghan and Kate building a better relationship.