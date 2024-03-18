Kate Middleton met Prince William back in college -- and one royal expert says she was 'desperate' to marry him. But does that mean she's cut out for royal life?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a love story for the ages — or so everyone thought. William and Kate first met during their freshman year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The two were friends first, but by their second year of college, they had started secretly dating.

Since then, William and Kate have been inseparable — with the exception of a quick break here and there. Now, though, some are questioning the couple’s marriage as Kate continues to remain out of the spotlight. And one royal expert said the princes was desperate to marry William — but that she might be “too shy” for the role of queen.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s disappearance has led to speculation about her role as queen

Back in January, the palace released a statement that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would remain away from the spotlight until at least Easter. However, it seems the public was expecting to still see Kate in some capacity, such as spending time with her kids, driving in a car, etc. Instead, the princess has pretty much completely disappeared, with the exception of one paparazzi photo that captured Kate in the passenger seat of an Audi while her mother drove.

Rob Shuter, a royal expert, recently told Good Day New York that, while Kate loved William, she might not be the most “natural” fit for queen somewhat feeding into the speculation that Kate’s royal future could be in question.

“She’s not a natural at this,” Shuter said. “She desperately wanted to marry William. She loves him, but she’s not a show pony. She’s actually quite shy, and she had to be taught how to do public speaking.” The latter is true; Kate has admitted in the past that she wasn’t the best at public speaking.

Shuter concluded by saying that Kate could very well be an “absentee queen” because she would rather “be in the country with her dogs and kids.”

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Will Kate Middleton actually return by Easter?

As far as we know right now, yes. But that could change quickly. When the rumors started spinning about Kate’s whereabouts, the palace released another statement saying that they made Kate’s absence clear and would only offer updates if it was necessary. As of right now, there has not been any update on Kate’s return, which means it’s likely still planned for the first week of April.

Still, it heavily depends on two things: 1. Whether Kate is truly out because of a medical issue (if there is any truth to the rumors, then it’s hard to say a return timeline given that we don’t know the real reason for her absence), and 2. Whether her condition is progressing as expected. Either way, if Kate does not return by Easter, the palace would likely have to address her absence even further.