Kate Middleton Didn’t ‘Elevate Her Style Game’ for a Long Time to Create a Certain Image — Commentator

TL; DR:

Kate Middleton’s style includes a mix of designer clothing and more affordable brands.

A royal commentator says Kate Middleton didn’t change how she dressed for years, which “lent a sort of authenticity.”

Only after cultivating an “every girl image” did Kate Middleton up her “style game.”

Kate Middleton’s style is followed closely. What she wore during Platinum Jubilee weekend received scrutiny. So did her decision to wear a hat at Wimbledon. According to a royal commentator, the Duchess of Cambridge’s style is the result of a carefully curated “every girl image” that slowly changed to include expensive designer items.

Kate Middleton wears a mix of designer clothes and affordable finds

Perhaps the most defining characteristic of Kate’s style is that she wears designer items and more affordable pieces. One day she might wear a pair of $60 workout shoes or her beloved Superga sneakers. The next, she could be on the red carpet sporting a gown with a four-figure price tag.

Whatever she’s doing, she manages her image carefully through her clothes. She may even borrow a page from Queen Elizabeth II’s style from time to time. On other occasions, she’s been known to pay tribute to Princess Diana.

No matter the look, Kate’s style somehow remains befitting of a future queen and yet relatable. And that, according to a royal journalist, is no accident.

Kate Middleton’s style remained unchanged for years, lending her ‘authenticity’

Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Royal reporter Elizabeth Holmes took a closer look at Kate’s style on the podcast, Royally Us. According to the Daily Star, she said the now-40-year-old didn’t trade her wardrobe for a closet full of designer clothes.

“Kate was a commoner. Especially in the British collective thinking, it was really important she did not overstep,” Holmes explained. “If she would have gone out wearing designer head to toe, bespoke from the start, it would have sent a message.”

“But instead, you just sort of kept going with what she was doing,” she continued. “There are a lot of pictures of Kate and William in their dating years. They dated for a very long time. The public was very familiar with her by the time they announced their engagement, and she stayed true to that. And I think that lent a sort of authenticity to her.”

Kate Middleton eventually changed her wardrobe after cultivating an ‘every girl image’

Today, Kate’s style is pored over by people around the world. There are blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to tracking everything she wears. For the U.K.’s fashion industry alone, she’s reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

As Holmes explained, Kate’s style has changed to include big-name British designers.

“I think there was certainly a group of people who thought she should up her game a little bit more and she did,” Holmes said. “She worked closely with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen and that helped her elevate her style game.”

Most famously, Kate wore a gown designed by Burton for McQueen when she wed Prince William in 2011. More than a decade later, it’s still inspiring brides. Since then, Kate’s been spotted wearing clothes by the designer on many occasions.

However, back when Kate’s style was getting an injection of designer duds, Holmes said she still maintained an approachable side. “It was important for her to hold onto this every girl image, and I think it was important for the monarchy as a whole,” the royal reporter said.

Holmes went on, making reference to Kate’s late mother-in-law.

“Because Diana had been the people’s princess, here was one of our people joining those ranks, and there is real power in us as viewers seeing somebody we can relate to,” she said.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Apparently Sent a Subtle but Strong Message by Taking Her Coat off Indoors