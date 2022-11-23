Kate Middleton Displayed ‘Out-of-Character’ Body Language Signs During Latest Appearance, Expert Says

An expert pointed out an “out-of-character” Kate Middleton body language moment during her latest appearance. Kate has been involved in the schedule of engagements for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to the UK.

Expert says Kate Middleton displayed an ‘out-of-character’ body language sign at one point

Prince William and Kate were charged with greeting Ramaphosa at the Corinthia hotel in London. Body language expert Judi James pointed out one moment where Kate displayed “tension” as she arrived at the hotel.

“There are some out-of-character signs of tension on Kate’s face as she sits in the car en route to welcome their guest for their first state visit as Prince and Princess of Wales, suggesting she is taking her new responsibilities seriously,” James told Express.

Kate Middleton showed confidence when they posed for a photo, expert says

When they met Ramaphosa, Kate appeared to wait behind Prince William, allowing him to greet their guest first.

James noted, “She also hangs back as William strides to greet their visitor, but when she does step forward her handshake looks slickly professional, with an extended arm and a raised hand with her thumb placed on top of the clasp in a signal of confidence.”

She continued, “She also uses intense-looking eye contact and her smile looks unforced.”

When they posed for a photo, Kate also displayed confident body language. “Kate’s pose beside the President contains two signals of confidence and connection with the camera,” James said.

“She poses initially with her hands clasped in front, which mirrors her husband’s pose, but she is also seen with her arms hanging at her sides in a more individual expression of confidence,” the expert noted.

James added, “The second signal is the one raised eyebrow, which creates a stronger tie-sign with the cameras than the usual regal smile.”

Expert says Kate is less nervous at state banquet than Princess Diana was at these dinners

Royal expert Ingrid Seward gave her analysis of Kate’s appearance at the state banquet during Ramaphosa’s visit. The expert compared Kate to Princess Diana, who she noted, “did not like state banquets.”

Seward explained, “Diana admitted she cut up her food, moved it around her plate and brought her fork to her mouth a couple of times without taking a mouthful.”

The royal expert continued, “She took the same precautions with alcohol. To make up for her calorie deficiency, she would grab a sandwich or a piece of chocolate afterward.”

Seward gave Diana credit for being able to “work a room like no one else standing tall and beautiful in her gown and tiara” but said when Diana sat and spoke with guests, “she was bored.”

Kate, according to Seward, “doesn’t suffer the same nerves as Diana and has a higher boredom threshold.”

The expert added, “Catherine has admitted her language skills ‘are so bad’ she veers away from conversing in another tongue. At state banquets that can make things stilted but Catherine will always find a way.”