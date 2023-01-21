Kate Middleton ‘Doesn’t Do Drama,’ Puts ‘Duty Before Herself,’ Royal Expert Says 

Kate Middleton is proving that she “doesn’t do drama” following the release of Prince Harry’s book Spare, a royal expert says. Kate has made several appearances since Harry made claims about her in his book (as well as in his recent interviews) but she hasn’t shown any signs that she’s worried about it.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Kate Middleton is all about ‘putting duty before herself’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s recent appearances since Prince Harry made negative claims about her, including how Kate was upset when Meghan Markle joked she had “baby brain.”

According to Nicholl, Kate, who made appearances at a hospital in Liverpool, a nursery in Luton, and hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League, showed no signs of worry about Harry’s claims.

“She’s doing a job that not only puts a smile on her face, but brings smiles to the faces of others,” Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy And The Future Of The Crown, told OK! magazine.

Nicholl added, “She doesn’t do drama and she never has. She’s leading by example and putting duty before herself.”

Body language expert points out that Harry’s book claims don’t appear to bother Kate Middleton

Kate’s body language at these engagements also indicates Prince Harry’s book hasn’t “had a profound effect” on her, one expert explained.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Kate’s gestures and expressions when she visited Foxcubs Nursery on Jan. 18.

“I don’t believe the release of Prince Harry’s new book has had a profound effect on Kate,” Stanton explained. “From her body language, she appears totally at ease and isn’t showing any signs of distress or frustration. In fact, she’s even more confident as usual.”

According to the expert, Kate pours her focus into these engagements rather than worrying about matters such as Harry’s book claims. “She is clearly focused on the task at hand and wants to do the very best for the venue she is attending,” the body language expert said.

Kate’s voice and posture during her royal engagement at a nursery conveyed confidence, expert says

Stanton also analyzed Kate’s voice during the engagement, looking for any signs of nerves. Her voice was consistent throughout the appearance, he said.

“When someone is nervous, their voice pitch tends to go up or crack, however, while analyzing videos of Kate from the day, her voice was completely on the same level, which denotes confidence,” Stanton said.

Kate’s posture and her eye contact at the engagement also showed her comfort level, the body language expert said.

“Her posture appeared open and her eye contact was consistent with the non-verbal signals of a very confident person,” he explained. “She seemed very comfortable in her surroundings and her own skin. While some people may expect them to be fazed, it’s business as usual for Kate and William.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.