Kate Middleton Dubbed ‘Direct and Assertive’ in Addiction Awareness Week Video

After a lighter video clip, Kate Middleton stepped in front of the camera to deliver a message on addiction. Ahead, learn what a body language expert had to say about the Princess of Wales’s gestures, facial expressions, and more.

Kate Middleton’s ‘message of support’ during Addiction Awareness Week

In a nearly 30-second video posted to her and Prince William’s Twitter on Oct. 30, Kate delivered a message on addiction.

“Today, during #AddictionAwarenessWeek, I want to offer a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer,” she said from a couch with family photos in the background. “I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible.”

Kate, who is a patron of the addiction charity The Forward Trust, went on to describe addiction as “a serious mental health condition.”

“Attitudes are changing but we are not there yet and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives,” she continued.

“We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them, and to be compassionate to their struggles,” Kate concluded.

Kate Middleton took a ‘very direct and assertive approach’ in front of the camera

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Addiction Awareness Week video of Kate’s. She picked up on the 40-year-old’s powerful air.

“This is a very direct and assertive approach from Kate, sitting straight to the camera and using unwavering eye contact as she quite firmly addresses the problem of addiction,” James told the U.K.’s Express.

With an “air of authority in her delivery,” Kate’s body language on the couch also hinted at “modesty.” Furthermore, as James explained, “sitting in the middle of a wide sofa” with “no splaying” suggested a “power signal.”

Kate had a look of ‘confidence and determination’

Unlike many of her other official appearances and videos, in this particular clip, Kate didn’t flash a smile. As James explained, the mother of three sat unsmiling to “promote the seriousness of her message.”

In addition to her facial expression, the way Kate held her arms held meaning. The Princess of Wales kept her arms “slightly away from her sides,” indicating to James “confidence and determination.”

“Plus, her slight head tilt endorses that idea of confidence and a sense of wanting to project a message that she backs wholeheartedly,” James concluded.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

