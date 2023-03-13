Kate Middleton Follows 3 Simple Hair Rules for Her Flawless Look

Kate Middleton keeps things relatively simple with her hair and makeup and the result is always natural and effortless. There are three hair tricks the Princess of Wales always uses to achieve the most flattering look.

Kate Middleton | IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

1. Kate Middleton has a subtle ‘two shade hair dying rule,’ expert says

The Princess of Wales changes up her hair color every so often but adheres to the “two shade hair dying rule,” according to one beauty expert.

Saffron Hughes, who works with FalseEyelashes.co.uk, told Express, “Kate loves to mix up her hair depending on the season.”

Hughes continued, “In summer, she adds natural honey-toned layers into the do to brighten it for the sun and in winter, returns to her statement chestnut brunette.”

The beauty expert pointed out how Kate opts to change up her hair but is conservative when it comes to dying. “Although she clearly embraces change, the princess never goes more than two shades darker or lighter than her natural color,” Hughes explained.

The Princess of Wales consistently stays with her natural brown hair color, but does change it slightly. “Your natural hair color is the most complementary to your skin so sticking to similar colors ensures your hair color remains the most flattering,” the expert said.

Staying away from drastic bleaching keeps hair healthier, too. “This also means that there’s minimal damage made to the hair as no drastic bleaching is needed for the change between shades,” Hughes shared.

2. The Princess of Wales doesn’t get drastic haircuts and keeps her style classic

In terms of her hairstyle, Kate has kept her long locks pretty consistent over the years. Instead of getting a drastic hair cut, she maintains her healthy hair with regular trims and doesn’t stray much when it comes to the style.

Kate’s hair is typically longer in length and layered, though she has gone for a slightly shorter hairstyle, sported bangs at various times, and switched things up with wearing her hair curly or blown out.

She’s been known to rock a ponytail for a more casual look and has worn elegant updos for more formal affairs.

3. Kate Middleton doesn’t often show her gray hair

Kate made headlines years ago when her natural gray hair peeked through. At the time, celebrity hairdresser Nicky Clarke, who tended the hair of Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, weighed in with an unpopular opinion about Kate’s hair.

He told Daily Mail, “Kate needs to get rid of her grey hair — it’s not a good look. She does have amazing things done to her hair and it can look great, but unfortunately it’s the case for women — all women — that until you’re really old, you can’t be seen to have any gray hairs.” Not everyone appeared to appreciate Clarke’s commentary, however.

The Princess of Wales appears to keep up with coloring her roots regularly so there hasn’t been much chatter about her naturally gray hair making an appearance again.