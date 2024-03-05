The Princess of Wales was photographed by paparazzi while recuperating from abdominal surgery, but was it a setup?

Kate Middleton re-emerged into the public six weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales was seen as a passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. However, one royal commentator claims that Kate may have been “forced” into the “suspicious” photo.

Paparazzi snapped Kate Middleton for the first time since Christmas Day

It was on Christmas Day, during the traditional walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, that the public last saw Kate Middleton. On Jan. 16, it was announced that the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery.

On Jan. 29, Kate was discharged from the hospital. Kensington Palace released a statement. It explained that she had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery and that she was making good progress.

Subsequently, on March 4, a photograph of the princess was released. She was a passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle. The picture was not released or authorized by Kensington Palace.

In the photo, Kate is seen looking straight ahead. She wears dark sunglasses to cover her eyes.

This photograph prompted royal correspondent Daniela Elser to share her belief that Kate was “forced into” taking the “suspicious” looking photograph.

Elser wrote for News.com.au, “Having sighted the Princess of Wales, millions of people exhaled, relief swamping the globe with proof that she’s not being kept hidden away for sinister reasons or gated by fiendish palace forces.”

“Except these pictures don’t make me feel reassured – these pictures make me feel sad and cross. It’s hard not to feel like these shots were something that Kate was essentially forced into,” she continued. “There are also some suspicious details here.”

“With these new images, it’s depressing that it looks like Kate felt she had to let her face be seen publicly to stem the tide of delirium. There is something just a bit screwy and upsetting and off-kilter about the internet rabble being able to alter the plan for the 42-year-old’s recovery,” Elser concluded.

Kate Middleton meets crowds gathered to welcome the royal family on Christmas Day 2023 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal life is one of great glamour and abundant wealth for very little actual work. However, as history revealed from Princess Diana and Prince Harry’s struggles within the House of Windsor, this type of life has a price.

Daniela Elser believes that Kate Middleton is feeling the pinch of royal watchers eager to be reassured she is OK. However, perhaps it was too soon for the Princess of Wales.

“Look at Kate in this new shot. Does she look like a woman ready or keen to be back on display? To be put on public view like a museum specimen?” Elser questioned.

“I suppose if there is one lesson to be drawn from all this, it is that princesses might get all the geegaws and diamonds they might fancy, but choice? Freedom? Real independence? But maybe there’s no such thing as a free ten-bedroom Norfolk estate after all. Everything has a price.”

Were these new Kate Middleton photos a coincidence or a calculated palace move?

Social media has been rife with speculation over Kate Middleton’s whereabouts over the past several weeks. She was subsequently trending on social media. Royal watchers shared their thoughts on her whereabouts and her return to royal family duties.

Therefore, were these new Kate Middleton photos a coincidence, captured by paparazzi at the right time? Or were they a calculated move by Kensington Palace to quell the many rumors surrounding the Princess of Wales?

Daniela Elser asks, “Does anyone really swallow for a second that these emerging images are nothing more than a jolly coincidence? Barely days after the internet and social media lost their collective minds and sanity over the fact that Kate has not been seen since Christmas Day, we suddenly get served up definitive proof that she is not bedridden or at death’s door or has attempted a pixie cut?”

However, “It’s impossible not to be skeptical that we can easily swallow these pics surfacing at such a convenient moment being simply a matter of a snapper accidentally being in the right place at the right time,” she concluded.

Thus, she believes keeping Kate Middleton in hiding sparked a broad debate among royal watchers about how upfront Kensington Palace should be about her surgery and recovery. Elser thinks the way the royal family’s plan to handle the situation turned into a “gross miscalculation” in an “age where the public demands greater accountability and transparency.”

Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. The couple lives there with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.