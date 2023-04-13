Kate Middleton Has a ‘Glow’ and ‘Toughness’ That Make Her a Standout, Says Royal Historian

TL;DR

Kate Middleton has countered the idea that Prince William chose her to “fit the mold” of a royal wife.

Royal historian Robert Lacey argued that Kate’s “ability to glow” and her “toughness” make her stand out in the royal family.

According to a royal aide, Kate has grown more confident stepping outside her comfort zone for her roles and duties.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images

Kate Middleton knows what it means to be a part of a team, according to a royal historian. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle painted her as a standard royal who “fit the mold” for the wife of a future king. But historian Robert Lacey contended that the princess has a “toughness” and an “ability to glow and stand out without divisiveness and competition” toward those around her.

Kate Middleton doesn’t just ‘fit the mold’

In the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Harry insinuated that his father and brother married women who “fit the mold” for a royal wife (via People). He added that choice was “opposed to [being with] somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

Meghan also described her first meeting with Kate as being surprisingly formal. “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you relax now,” Meghan explained. “But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Kate’s public behavior has countered the claims she’s a mold-fitting, anti-hugging, standard royal wife. For instance, she’s been spotted giving friendly hugs and engaging in flirty and competitive playfulness with William.

Kate Middleton has an ‘ability to glow’ that makes her stand out in the royal family

Some experts think Kate doesn’t need to fight back against Harry and Meghan in any other way than continuing to excel in her royal roles. “Kate understands that this is about being part of a team,” according to historian Robert Lacey (Vanity Fair). “She has this ability to glow and stand out without divisiveness and competition. She radiates support.”

Lacey added, “There’s also a toughness and a core to Kate that is well concealed, but people recognize.”

“It’s amazing how far she has come,” according to Tracy Rennie, CEO of the children’s hospice charity EACH. Kate became the charity’s patron in 2012.

“When she opened the Treehouse hospice for us it was her very first public speech, and she was so nervous her hands were shaking,” Rennie explained. “I’ve seen a huge change in her … she is much more confident.”

Glowing Kate Middleton is confident outside her comfort zone, according to a royal aide

A royal aide who spoke to Vanity Fair said Kate and Prince William are “very focused on their roles and how they plan to bring about real, lasting change.”

That insider said the princess is “definitely doing things that are different and outside her comfort zone these days, and that’s because she feels confident doing them.”

They added that “she’s very comfortable in her royal role and her family role.”

“She’s a very hands-on mum,” the aide shared. “They are a happy family, and that has resulted in a quiet confidence about her.”