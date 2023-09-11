Kate Middleton never had a chance to meet her mother-in-law, but one royal expert says that Kate's 'ruthless' attitude resembles the way Princess Diana used to carry herself as a royal.

Kate Middleton never had the chance to meet her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but the two women might have more in common than we thought. Though Diana died in 1997, she would probably love the two women her sons ended up with. And one royal expert thinks that through the years, Kate has proven to be one of the “smartest people in the room” and that she has a “ruthless” attitude just like her mother-in-law did.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton is smart and ‘ruthless,’ according to one royal expert

Kate was given the title “Princess of Wales” upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022; it’s a title formerly held by Princess Diana. And now that she has officially been in the royal family for a dozen years, Kate has proven herself — one royal expert even thinks she’s often made out to be the “smartest person in the room.”

Speaking on her To Di For Daily podcast, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that reminds her “of what [she] admired in Diana.”

“I don’t think that the word ruthless has to be negative. I think it means that Kate is sometimes the smartest person in the room and that’s amazing because that’s what you want in a future queen,” Schofield added. In the same conversation, Dr. Tessa Dunlop, a historian, said Kate has become a “stellar brand” for her country, and that her “ruthlessness” has helped her to do her job as future queen so well.

Kate Middleton | Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has become an icon in her own right

Though Kate’s fame and royal status might only have come because of her marriage to Prince William, she has carved herself out to be so much more than just a prince’s wife. The princess has taken on her own patronages and developed her own place in the royal family that would leave a large hole if she ever left (not that that’s in the cards). The royal family has so many fans because of Kate, not the other way around.

Kate attends plenty of events solo, and she becomes the focus of the appearance when she does. She’s also made herself into a massive fashion icon, having become one of the most influential women in the world in fashion. Plus, Kate has maintained an approval rating similar to Prince William, and after the late queen and William, Kate is the most positively viewed royal in the entire family, according to YouGov.

Kate is also a mother of three young children who makes an effort to parent her kids in as normal of a way as possible. She keeps the children mostly out of the spotlight, though she does allow them to attend certain royal events that are fairly easy to appear at, such as Wimbledon. She has a relatable way about her that has made her the face of the royal family; her approval rating outshines that of King Charles and Queen Camilla Parker Bowles, with some members of the public even having wanted William and Kate to take over as king and queen following the queen’s death.