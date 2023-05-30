Kate Middleton Has Plans for Prince George to Get His Hands Dirty During School Break at Sandringham Estate

Prince George‘s school break will have elements of fun at Sandringham Estate. However, according to his mother, Kate Middleton, it will also involve hard work. George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will all reportedly settle into everyday chores during their time off. The royal offspring will have fun and get down and dirty during their break. What does Kate Middleton have planned for her children? Here’s what she said.

Kate Middleton and Prince George attend the Men’s Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to instill responsibility in their children

Per Express, during a trip to a goat farm, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke about how they wish to instill responsibility in their children. This character trait includes the three offspring getting their hands dirty.

Kate admitted that while the family relaxes during school breaks at Sandringham Estate, George’s chores include caring for the animals. “That was George’s job at half term, moving feed,” Kate explained.

Sandringham Farms produces organic potatoes, onions, pigs, and poultry on the family’s land. They also raise native Shorthorn cross-breed cattle.

With all of this activity on the farm, it is no wonder that a lot needs to be tended to. Therefore, Kate and William ask their children to do their part in its overall upkeep to not only ground them but instill a sense of responsibility outside their offspring’s eventual duties to the crown.

Prince William revealed all 3 of his children are involved in agroforestry at Sandringham

Prince George’s grandfather, King Charles, long a proponent of organic farming, is working toward Sandringham Farms becoming fully operational in that respect. Therefore, Charles uses Agroforestry on the land.

Prince William revealed to Express that the children are also involved in their grandfather’s pet project. He admitted, “We are trying some Agroforestry.”

Agroforestry is a system of farming that integrates the growing of crops and livestock in woodland or amongst trees. Subsequently, various trees dot Sandringham’s landscape, including cider apple, perry pear, plum, quince, mulberry, and walnut.

The Sandringham Farms webpage explains that the object of Agroforestry is to provide shade for livestock, harvest apples and pears for juice, and provide a system of biodiversity. However, this method results in improved soil, better crops, and less erosion and runoff.

King Charles recently posed with a tree planted on the estate’s official Instagram page. The beautiful Acer Triflorum was gifted to the king from the staff and pensioners at Sandringham.

King Charles wants to leave the world a better place for his grandchildren

King Charles and grandson Prince Louis photographed in 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

For decades, King Charles has spoken out against global warming. He gave his first speech regarding the topic of environmentalism back in 1968. In 2021 he addressed the topic in an online discussion through the Royal Society, hoping that his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, inherit a healthier world.

“We have a duty of care for this planet that is absolute,” Charles declared. “We know day by day, we are rapidly destroying the fabric of the natural world for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren, and testing this planet to disruption.”

Charles hoped the review would spur world leaders to adopt a target to protect at least 30 percent of earth’s land and oceans by 2030.