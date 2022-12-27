Kate Middleton Has a ‘Reassuring Presence’ During Her Christmas Concert Message, Says Body Language Expert: She’s ‘Drama Free’

Kate Middleton hosted her second Christmas concert. This was her first concert without the late Queen Elizabeth II. It was a sad time for her and the royal family members, but it was also a time to remember Her Majesty. A body language expert analyzed Kate’s gestures in the trailer for the concert. According to the expert, Kate has a “resilient, reassuring presence.”

Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert

Kate Middleton | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the preview for the Christmas concert, Kate invites viewers to tune in. She also talks about the “inspiring individuals” that attended the event. This year’s concert was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. “Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” says Kate.

Kate Middleton has a ‘resilient, reassuring presence’ during her Christmas message

Body language expert Judi James says Kate helps bring good feelings across as she shares her holiday message. “Kate’s trailer is unashamedly full of the feelgood factor with her very warm smile and her crisp, almost professional delivery as a presenter giving the impression of a resilient, reassuring presence in the royal firm,” James tells Express. “The late Queen was always the one royal who could ‘hold the line’ when it came to reacting to tragedy, controversy or criticism and Kate seems to be her natural heir in this respect.”

Body language expert says Kate Middleton is ‘drama free’

James also points out the “drama free” nature of Kate’s presentation. She compared her gestures to King Charles and Prince William.

“We’ve seen signs of tetchiness, anxiety and sadness from both Charles and William this past year, but Kate’s body language presents her as a drama-free-zone, going about her royal duties with little if any signs of emotional leakage, and instead with an apparent determination to get the job right,” adds James during her Express interview. “If anything, she has emerged looking stronger and more confident this year and this brief trailer seems to epitomize that.”

Kate Middleton says Queen Elizabeth left behind an ‘incredible’ legacy

Kate says the queen enjoyed Christmas. This was one of her favorite times of the year. During her message, Kate praised Queen Elizabeth for leaving behind a rich legacy.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart,” says Kate during her holiday message. “As a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship, and family. And to show empathy and compassion. This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values. Allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy.

Our take

Kate did a great job presenting her Christmas message. It’s refreshing to see a positive message from the royal family. The royals certainly need some of Kate’s “drama-free” energy.

