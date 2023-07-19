Prince George might be just a young child now, but someday, he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps as the King of the United Kingdom. As George continues to grow up, he’ll become more and more aware of the importance his future holds — as will his mother, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales is raising George and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside her husband, Prince William. And Kate understands the responsibility she holds as George’s mother to raise him in such a way that he is fit to someday be king. One royal expert even calls parenthood a “heavy burden” for the princess given the pressure she and William are under to raise George as well as possible.

Kate Middleton and Prince George | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George turns 10 in July 2023 — and it’s added pressure for William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave birth to their first child, Prince George, in 2013. The news was massive, given that William and Kate’s firstborn would be the one to follow them to the throne. George’s birth was a major occasion. And as George grows up, it becomes more clear that William and Kate are under pressure from all directions — not just preparing for their own futures as king and queen, but also preparing George for his inevitable future.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine (via Express), royal expert Angela Levin said that Kate is likely feeling some pressure to raise George perfectly, given that she does not come from a royal background and never experienced the royal childhood that William did. Levin called Kate a “confident mother” but said in the same breath that raising a future king is undoubtedly a “very heavy burden to carry.”

“I think all parents wish their children wouldn’t grow up so fast, and it’s no different for Kate … In fact, George still sometimes holds her hand when they walk about, although that might stop when he turns 10!” Levin also added that the princess is “acutely aware of the pressure of raising George as the future monarch.”

Kate Middleton and Prince George in 2015 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton want their kids to be raised as normally as possible

Life as a royal can’t be easy, but William and Kate are doing everything they can to shield their three children from the pressures of royal life — at least while they’re young. The kids do attend school where they’re able to interact with plenty of non-royal children, and while the three of them have made public appearances, William and Kate tend to keep them out of the spotlight.

George has started adjusting slightly to life in the public eye; at King Charles’ coronation, he was front and center with a prominent role, which helped introduce him to the pomp and circumstance that he will someday know. Charlotte has made her share of appearances, too, and the public loves her silly attitude. Louis, the youngest child, keeps fans laughing with his adorable distaste for all things royal — perhaps someday he’ll come around.