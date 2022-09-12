Kate Middleton Has Helped Prince William ‘Embrace His Compassionate Side,’ Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert explained how Kate Middleton helps Prince William “embrace his compassionate side,” which he developed early in life. Though he was known for his charitable efforts before their marriage, that expert said she helped draw them out more in dealing with the public. Here’s how.

Prince William gets his compassionate side from Princess Diana

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, William developed his compassionate side early in life. That was primarily thanks to his mother, Princess Diana. She showed sensitivity to and concern for others, earning herself the nickname “the People’s Princess.”

She seems to have passed those goodwill traits on. “It’s clear from the way he carries himself that Diana plays an important and integral part in his life every day,” Stanton told Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair. He added that William has “definitely inherited many of Diana’s character traits,” illustrated by his humanitarian work.

Kate Middleton helps illuminate the compassionate side of Prince William

According to Stanton, William has always had those empathetic qualities his mother instilled in him. But marrying Kate in 2011 seemed to draw them out more publicly. Her “willingness when it comes to her royal duties appears to have had a big influence on the way that William now thinks,” Stanton added.

For example, William ignored royal protocol to hug a resident who became emotional about meeting him (per Cambridgeshire Live). Some members of the royal family prefer to stick to handshakes or even more formal greetings when they meet members of the public. But the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to go above and beyond to make people feel comfortable around them.

Stanton gives Kate a lot of credit but notes the traits were in William all along. “While there’s no doubt that Kate has helped William to embrace his compassionate side, even before they married, William was often seen sharing his support and patronage to many charities to do what he could to help,” he noted.

Kate Middleton and Prince William encourage compassion toward children

Together, William and Kate are a highly compassionate royal couple. And they encourage others to follow their lead, especially when dealing with children. Some experts say they are also raising their offspring to be “broadly well behaved” and emotionally intelligent future leaders.

They reportedly show empathy toward their little princes and princess when dealing with the children’s antics at home. “There’s no ‘naughty step,’ but there is a ‘chat sofa,’” a source told the Sun (per Vanity Fair).

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” they added. “Things are explained and consequences outlined, and they never shout at them.”

That source said the couple takes parenting very seriously while giving the kids room to enjoy their childhoods. They explained, “It is a military operation, but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.”

