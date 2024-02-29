One month after surgery, Kate Middleton remains out of the public eye as speculation surrounding her condition hits a fever pitch

The mystery surrounding Kate Middleton‘s health and disappearance from public life remains. One month after the Princess of Wales had a “scheduled” abdominal surgery, she remains out of sight. A royal commentator says this “hysteria” is fueled by the palace. Where is Kate Middleton, and why isn’t the House of Windsor sharing more details?

Kate Middleton ‘hysteria’ reaches a fever pitch

Kate Middleton’s health remains front and center as she recovers at Adelaide Cottage, her residence with Prince William at the royal family’s Windsor Castle estate. As Kate remained out of sight, rumors surrounding her health swirled online. Subsequently, commentary surrounding the princess trended on the social media platform X on Feb. 28, 2024.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared her thoughts surrounding the drama (per News.com.au). Elser called the palace problem “KateGate.” She says there has been “good old-fashioned hysteria over the exact location and state that the princess might be in.”

She wrote, “It has become a massive, problematic sideshow and a serious distraction today. Which, should courtiers look up long enough from their Telegraphs and leather-bound agendas, be a cause for real concern.”

Elser added, “It’s A) a big fat disruption from the wider royal mission. And B) is creating doubt around an institution that has been trying to cast off the image of being a shadowy, imperious bastion of pathological caginess.”

Speculation continued after Prince William removed himself from a memorial for his godfather, Greece’s King Constantine II, less than an hour before it was set to begin. He reportedly did not attend for “personal reasons.” Sources said that William called the Greek royal family ahead of the event to apologize

Does Kate Middleton’s surgery secrecy cast the royal family in a poor light?

Kate Middleton is recovering at home from abdominal surgery | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that the hysteria and secrecy surrounding Kate Middleton‘s health, surgery, and recovery is a bad look for the royal family. She claims that it allows royalists to have no “faith” in the clan.

“Fundamentally, what this Kate health hysteria comes down to is trust. What has become clear in the last 24 hours is just how little store and faith much of the Wi-Fi-connected world puts on what the palace says officially,” she writes.

“Despite everything, despite it being nearly 27 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, many people are still willing to think the worst of the royal family.” She continued, “Added to which, what his majesty needs today is for there suddenly to be all this suspicion cast on the royal family and for them to look furtive or squirrelly.”

Elser called the event “the Great Kate Panic.” However, she believes the secrecy surrounding the princess’ surgery and recovery “has morphed from entertaining to the unhinged.”

The Princess of Wales is ‘doing well,’ says palace aide

A palace aide provided a brief update when asked about Kate Middleton’s health during a Windsor Castle event. They shared, “The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well.”

This statement followed sentiments shared by Kate’s husband, Prince William. He briefly discussed his wife’s health during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Thus, Trish Spruce, associate director of international recruitment at Yeovil International Recruitment, shared her discussion with the Prince of Wales as he awarded her an MBE in February 2024.

Spruce wrote on LinkedIn, “What an amazing experience, the castle was just breathtaking, everyone was so lovely to us as we were just in awe of everything. Subsequently, Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her, and they were amazing and kind.”

King Charles was admitted for surgery for a benign prostate condition last month but was subsequently diagnosed with an unrelated cancer. Kate underwent abdominal surgery at the same time and is currently recuperating, following a two-week hospital stay.