Kate Middleton Shares Intimate UK Mother’s Day Photos, ‘From Our Family to Yours’

Kate Middleton shared two new photos with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK. The Princess of Wales smiled as she casually sat in a tree and posed alongside her children in the intimate snaps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William balance their children’s private and public lives

Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, try to balance their children’s private and public lives. The Prince and Princes of Wales reportedly made a conscious decision to allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to try and have a normal childhood outside of the demands of royal life.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!, as published by Express, “William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice – but they don’t. If the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life.”

Larcombe cited the popularity of George’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, from a young age as an example. “By the time the Queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain.”

He continued, “They saw her very popular father, the unexpected King, die at such a young age, and the public loved and supported the Queen because of what happened to her father.” However, although George is set to inherit the throne from William, he and Kate are determined for him and his siblings to have a regular childhood.

The Princess of Wales shared an intimate, happy family photo on Twitter with her three children for UK Mother’s Day. The quartet was photographed naturally, allowing their happy faces to do all the talking.

Kate Middleton shares intimate Mother’s Day photos: ‘From our family to yours’

Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours ❤️

Kate Middleton posted two photographs to Twitter in honor of the UK Mother’s Day holiday, which took place on March 19. In the first image, she was snapped with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, as they sat in a tree.

Matt Porteous took the images. He is an environmental portrait photographer who has snapped pictures of the royal family.

Porteous documented Prince Louis’s christening and Prince George’s third birthday. He also captured Mother’s Day photos focusing on the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2020.

The young family was dressed casually for the photograph, in keeping with past pictures taken by the Princess of Wales that documented other family milestones. All three of the children wore shorts and sneakers. Likewise, Kate donned sneakers, blue jeans, and a white print blouse.

In a separate photograph, Kate smiled as she cuddled Louis, whose blonde hair appeared tousled as his mother lifted him to her waistline. Royal watchers adored the sweet pictures, which captured the Princess of Wales in an unguarded moment with her children.

“I love these pictures. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the UK,” wrote one follower. “Beautiful photo of a beautiful family,” noted a second Twitter user.

“OMG, thank you for this beautiful surprise. The pictures are gorgeous. Happy Mother’s Day to The Princess of Wales” wrote a third fan.

A fourth can commented, “Job well done! Princess of Wales makes life look so simple and beautiful! An uncomplicated soul maneuvering a very complicated life.”

The casual photographs mirror how the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly raise their children

Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, took a different approach to raising him and his brother, Prince Harry. Their father, King Charles III, was raised by nannies. Diana was a hands-on mother. Subsequently, she instilled a sense of duty and compassion in her sons from a young age.

William has also deviated from Diana’s model. He’s raising his three children like his wife, Kate, who was not brought up royal.

Duncan Larcombe told Express, “Although there are some similarities, George is raised in a very different way to Prince William. However, William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model. Three children, affluent but hard-working parents, and lots of love in the house.”

Above all, Prince George will have to be handled differently as the young boy becomes more involved in royal life. Therefore, Kate and William appear to have restricted the number of siblings attending royal events. These included Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the family’s annual Christmas services.

But, Larcombe believes William and Kate want their children to have a normal childhood. “That’s what William and Kate aspire to do with their children. Furthermore, they also have to drip-feed George and, to some extent, Charlotte and Louis into the public domain.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children will reportedly take part in the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III. The event takes place on May 6 at Westminister Abbey.