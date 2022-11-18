Kate Middleton Just Broke Royal Protocol With Her Camel Coat in What a Commentator Once Called a ‘Big Deal’

Breaking royal protocol. During a November 2022 appearance, Kate Middleton defied protocol. So how did the Princess of Wales break the rules? Not keeping her coat on indoors. That’s right, the 40-year-old took off her camel coat at an outing and she’s done it before. Ahead, why a commentator once described it as a “big deal.”

Kate Middleton took off her camel coat visiting a Ukrainian community center in England

Just days after remembering fallen soldiers with fellow British royals, Kate made a solo appearance. On Nov. 17, she visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre.

There she learned about their support services, met displaced Ukrainian families, and painted with children. Similar to a Nov. 4 appearance with Prince William, Kate donned a camel coat for the visit.

Cameras captured images of her entering the community center with her coat on. Once inside, Kate seemingly removed her coat, showing off her blue and yellow polka dot dress. The perfectly ordinary act isn’t, however, standard for royal women.

Royal women aren’t supposed to ‘disrobe’ in public, according to commentator

If Kate were, say, not the Princess of Wales and a British royal, removing her coat wouldn’t have been anything to write home about. But she is and, per a commentator, it’s a breach of royal protocol.

When Kate took her coat off indoors in November 2021, royal commentator Elizabeth Holmes explained the importance of the simple act.



“Once inside [the Imperial War Museum], Kate took off her coat,” the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style said (via Express). “Which should not be a big deal, it’s a very common thing for everyone everywhere to do. But this is the Royal Family we are talking about, and they don’t typically ‘disrobe’ (aka take off their coats) in public.”

“Kate is supposed to keep her coat on indoors because of royal protocol,” personal stylist Samantha Harman said. “This rule is often attributed to the Queen who apparently deems taking off your coat in front of the public ‘unladylike,’ although there isn’t any clear evidence on this.”

She continued: “Even when Prince William is wearing a jumper or cardigan, the Duchess would still be in her coat. In 2021 this kind of thing comes across as old-fashioned. Why one rule for women and another for men?”

The inspirational work of the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is non-stop, and it’s changing lives!



Kate Middleton channels Queen Elizabeth with her fashion choices, expert says

While it may have gone against the late queen’s wishes for Kate to remove her coat, a royal fashion expert says she channels the monarch’s style.

“There have been many previous comparisons between Kate and the late Princess Diana, but personally, the Princess of Wales is following more closely in the Queen’s fashion footsteps,” Miranda Holder said (via Newsweek).

Similar to Queen Elizabeth, Kate wears (almost) every color of the rainbow, “using it effectively as a diplomatic gesture to please her adoring public.” And the “similarities don’t end there.”

“Both adopted the monochromatic look (wearing a single colour from head to foot) early in their royal careers which assists in creating an even more striking impression, resulting in them being easily recognisable as themselves,” Holder added.

Something else to consider is how Kate’s seemingly become more confident since being named Princess of Wales. Does it mean a byproduct will be more monochrome looks? The likes of her latest ensembles, from Remembrance Sunday to a children’s center visit, point to yes.

