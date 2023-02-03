Kate Middleton Just Started a New Instagram Account for a Special Cause

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton launched an Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Jan. 31, 2023.

Her first post marked the launch of Shaping Us, a public awareness campaign about early childhood.

Kate Middleton’s since appeared in multiple posts including videos and photos.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has a new Instagram account. Shortly before the launch of a public awareness campaign based on her early childhood work, the Princess of Wales debuted The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Instagram. Ahead, details on Kate’s first post to the foundation’s Instagram and more on her new campaign.

Kate Middleton unveiled a new Instagram for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Jan. 31

After being founded in June 2021 by Kate and Prince William, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has officially joined Instagram. On Jan. 31, 2023, the foundation made its Instagram debut with a teaser about Shaping Us.

“Stay tuned for the launch of #ShapingUs,” the caption accompanying an image of the project’s title read. Following the foundation’s first Instagram post, which featured a green and white color scheme, were two nearly identical posts in green and yellow.

After subsequent posts, Kate appeared in a video on the foundation’s Instagram, discussing the impact of early childhood.

“Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives,” Kate said in the Jan. 31 video. “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.”

“Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them,” she continued.

The same day Kate visited Kirkgate Market in Leeds, England, where she discussed the foundation, Shaping Us, and the possibility of getting roses for Valentine’s Day.

Kate Middleton previously teased Shaping Us on her and Prince William’s social media accounts

Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives.#ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for @Earlychildhood pic.twitter.com/jM7nJS5xhX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2023

Before unveiling the foundation’s Instagram, Kate teased Shaping Us on her and William’s official Prince and Princess of Wales account. In a Jan. 29 clip, Kate — ID’d by her diamond and sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Princess Diana — wrote “What shapes us?” in a photo book. She then turned the pages, showing photos of children and adults before finally lifting up a picture to reveal the words, “Our early childhood shapes the adults we become.”

“Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives,” the accompanying caption read. “#ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood.”

Posts have continued since the foundation’s Instagram debut

It seems to be full-speed ahead for Kate and the foundation’s new Instagram account. Posts have yet to slow down since the account became active.

Kate’s appeared in multiple posts, including photos from recent outings as well as multiple videos. One post featured a clip of Kate speaking to children. Another had British celebrities lending their support to the Shaping Us campaign with yet another cameo from Kate.

Most recently, Kate appeared in a video discussing the “importance of mental wellbeing [sic], relationships,” and “nurturing children in the earliest years of their life” with radio host and TV personality Roman Kemp.