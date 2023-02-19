Kate Middleton Is Less Formal When She’s Not With Prince William, Speech Expert Says

Kate Middleton attends royal engagements with Prince William but also makes solo appearances. The Princess of Wales appears less formal when she’s on her own, according to one speech expert.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton seems to be less formal when she makes solo appearances

Jon Briggs, a speech expert and voiceover artist, shared his thoughts with Express about how Kate appears to be less formal when she’s not with Prince William. When looking at her speech style and body language, Briggs noted that Kate is in a supporting role when she’s with William.

“From what I have seen, Kate is less formal when she is on her own,” Briggs said. “As a consort to William she is used to putting him first — but actually she uses more empathy and prosody (light and shade) in her voice than William does.”

He continued, “Being the number two in a relationship or even a conversation — knowing that all eyes tend to be on the number one (William in this instance) is a tough job, you learn your place and that you’re not really the important one here.”

Briggs added, “Kate holds her own but is best when not in vision with William at the same time.”

Kate’s speech and body language are different when she’s not with William, expert says

During a solo appearance, however, Kate can pour more of herself into it without giving her focus to Prince William.

“It clearly frees her up to express her own opinions more,” Briggs explained.

The expert also pointed out how William and Kate really don’t engage with one another when they’re together. “Interestingly when the two of them are together, they rarely interact or look at each other,” he said.

“Kate will adopt a listening position, her head slightly tilted to one side, much like William’s mother Princess Diana used to do,” Briggs continued.

He added, “It’s a position that says ‘I’m interested and listening to you — and ensuring that you know my status doesn’t get in the way of this conversation.’”

Kate Middleton’s body language has changed since becoming Princess of Wales, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of how Kate has changed since becoming Princess of Wales, telling Express that she shows confidence during solo appearances.

“Kate’s body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected,” James said. “The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently.”

James also pointed out how Kate’s body language indicates that she’s “more independent.”

“For years Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future king, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James said.

The body language expert added, “She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

