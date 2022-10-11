Kate Middleton Looked ‘Radiant’ and Prince William Displayed ‘New Air of Confidence’ During Recent Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

Kate Middleton’s body language during her recent appearances with Prince William revealed the Princess of Wales looked “radiant,” according to one expert. William looked like he had a “new air of confidence” since receiving his new title.

Prince William showed ‘air of confidence’ at recent appearances, body language expert says

Prince William and Kate visited Wales in late September for the first time since they were given the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, where their body language was on full display.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed William and Kate’s gestures and expressions during their Wales appearances, including William’s visit to the United for Wildlife Summit and Kate’s visit to a hospital maternity unit. James told Express that William showed confidence during the visit.

“Although William’s one-handed barrier gestures here suggest he is very aware of who the star is in their double act when they appear together in public, his overall body movement and facial expressions suggest a new air of relaxed confidence since the formality of the period of mourning ended,” James said.

Kate Middleton’s body language included a ‘radiant smile,’ according to expert

James pointed out how “sparkling’ and “radiant” Kate appeared during their visit.

“Kate is sparkling though. With her head tilt allowing movement from her hair and her radiant smile, she looks delighted to be able to greet the crowds with a more uplifting expression than she has been able to recently,” the expert explained.

“Funerals often make you re-evaluate your life and cherish what is precious to you,” James continued, “Watching Kate with the babies on this visit and her smile here suggests she and William might have done just that.”

William and Kate are dedicated to ‘deepening their relationship’ with the Welsh people

A statement from Kensington Palace explained William and Kate’s commitment to supporting the Welsh people.

“The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life,” the statement shared.

“The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales,” their statement noted. “They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them.”

Prince William appears ‘dutiful’ in new photo, expert says

James also analyzed Prince William and Kate’s body language in a recent photo of the couple with King Charles and queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

“Charles has included his direct heir and wife Kate in the line-up to signal the continuity, and the fact they are in one line of four, rather than with William and Kate placed slightly behind Charles, suggests a sense of ‘I’ve got your back’ teamwork,” James explained to the Mirror.

She added, “William’s pose with his hands clasped in front of his torso, suggests a dutiful approach to his father, while Catherine places an arm around her husband’s back to signal ongoing support.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

