What Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Really Like Behind the Camera? A Royal Photographer Gives an Insider’s Look

The royal family has always been the subject of fascination and gossip. Over the years, they’ve given us plenty to gossip about. But in recent years, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been significant sources of speculation. The public often wonders what they’re like in person, especially in private.

Recently, royal photographer Zak Hussein appeared on a podcast to divulge what some members of the royal family are really like, including some stories and speculation about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton is not as reserved as she seems

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in 2022 | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both Middleton and Markle are portrayed in certain ways, with Middleton seemingly more reserved, quiet, cordial, and formal, which can come across as stiff and rigid. These traits could be because she’s been a member of the royal family for longer and is, therefore, more used to her role and its expectations.

But according to Hussein’s interview on Spilling Royal Tea, Middleton and Prince William are savvy, and well aware of how the media portray them. They know they have roles, and part of that is knowing what the future holds for them.

“With Kate, I think it’s difficult because I think she’s got two roles to play. She’s the future queen, and she knows she’s the future queen,” Hussein said. “She can’t be this extrovert person in public; she’s got to toe the line.”

Hussein speculates that once Middleton is at home “with her shoes kicked off,” she’s a very different person, and she’s not as reserved as she seems. He points to the evidence from her past when she was photographed “falling out of nightclubs,” stressing that she definitely knows how to party.

When it was pointed out that Prince Harry and Markle have indicated that Middleton actually is like that all the time, Hussein quickly said he didn’t think that was a fair or accurate description. But he also said he understands why Prince Harry would want to take the side of his wife. While Hussein thinks Prince Harry is biased, he adds that he hasn’t been as up-close-and-personal with Middleton as Harry has.

Meghan Markle has a warm heart despite how she is portrayed

The opinions of Markle are a lot more divisive. But one thing is clear: She does come across as more laid back and casual than her formal sister-in-law. But is she?

Hussein stresses that the two women come from very different backgrounds. On a basic level: Kate is British, and Meghan is American. Naturally, the two women were raised in different worlds, and their mannerisms show it.

But what does Hussein think of Markle?

“Seeing her, watching her on tour and meeting people, I think she’s got a warm heart,” Hussein said. “She does have that kind of element that Diana had, and Kate has as well. As much as there is negative energy around her much of the time, she’s also a warm person.” He added that she was very good at what she did when serving as the Duchess.

If Hussein is correct, it would appear that both Middleton and Markle have been portrayed unfairly by the press, and they both might be kinder than some might think.

A royal family divided

It’s no secret that the royal family has faced some turbulence, with Prince Harry moving his family to the U.S. and giving up their royal status. A big part of the rift seems to be conflicts between Middleton and Markle, which both ladies have downplayed to the press. Hopefully, the royals will be able to make peace eventually.