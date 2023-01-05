Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Were ‘Never Going to Be Best Friends’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton becoming royal BFFs just wasn’t going to happen, according to a royal expert. The Duchess of Sussex’s recollection of meeting the now-Princess of Wales in Harry & Meghan solidified “suspicions” of a “cool relationship.” Ahead, what Meghan said about “jarring” Kate when they met and how it confirmed they’re “very different.”

Meghan Markle recalled meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton in ‘Harry & Meghan’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Besides her royal wedding and first date with Prince Harry, topics Meghan discussed in Harry & Meghan docuseries included meeting Kate. Meghan had reportedly met the Prince of Wales in 2016 before meeting Kate in January 2017.

“Even when Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time … They came for dinner,” Meghan recalled, noting she’d been “barefoot” wearing “ripped jeans.”

“I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” she continued. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.” It was then she “started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Meghan Markle confirmed ‘suspicions’ of a ‘cool relationship’ with Kate Middleton, expert says

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The anecdote, one of many in Harry & Meghan, proved to royal expert Katie Nicholl that “suspicions” about Meghan and Kate were correct.

“Meghan’s recollection of meeting William and Kate for the first time rings very true to me,” she said (via ET). “Because I remember speaking to my sources when I was researching my book about those early meetings and being told that William did find her a big personality. And clearly, Meghan said she went in for the hugs and everything else.”

Meghan “expected the formality that she recognized in them as a royal couple sort of not be extended behind the closed doors of Kensington Palace and, in fact, it was,” Nicholl continued. “And so, I think our suspicions about this being a pretty cool relationship right from the start have been confirmed here.”

Meghan Markle’s recollection about meeting Kate Middleton proved they’re ‘very different women’

Furthermore, Meghan and Kate’s first meeting confirmed something else, Nicholl said, that two two are different.

“I think it also confirms what we’ve always known, which is that Meghan and Kate are two very, very different women,” she said before adding, “that’s why they were never going to be best friends.”

Nicholl explained Meghan saw the formality in private as standoffish. Whereas for Kate, a warm welcome complete with a “great big bear hug” simply wouldn’t be “natural for her.”

“Meghan, she interpreted that as coolness, but as far as Kate is concerned, it’s not natural for her to go and give a great big bear hug to someone that she hasn’t met before,” she said. “So again, I think those sort of cultural clashes were clearly there, and I think [it’s] just different people here.”

To add to Meghan and Kate being “very different women,” there was a time when they didn’t live close to each other. This, per a royal author, made it more difficult to bond.