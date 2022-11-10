Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Friendship ‘Performances’ to Stop ‘Rift’ Rumors

TL;DR:

A body language expert says many of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s seemingly friendly interactions appeared to be “‘signal’ poses,” not “signals of an authentic friendship.”

The expert called them “performances” to put “rift” rumors to rest.

Meghan Markle told Oprah her “understanding and experience” in the royal family was that “it’s nothing like what it looks like.”

Remember when Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seen at a polo match together in 2019? Or the times the Duchess of Sussex and the now-Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon? According to a body language expert, they appeared to be “performances” to dispel rumors with “frost” eventually coming through.

Body language expert says Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton ‘looking like the best of pals’ were ‘performances’

“Everyone assumed for no good reason that they would become close friends and that Meghan would be absorbed into the trio of Harry, William, and Kate happily and willingly,” she told the U.K.’s Express.

“The most recorded relationship was between Kate and Meghan,” James continued. However, the royals’ body language didn’t seem to reflect a real bond.

“There are numerous photos of the two women looking like the best of pals, but many appear to be ‘signal’ poses,” the expert said. Instead, she described them as “‘signal’ poses” or “performances.”

The goal? “To stop rumours [sic] of a rift rather than signals of any authentic friendship.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle ‘would look polite’ but ‘frost’ eventually appeared

James continued, referencing an appearance on Christmas Day 2018. Meghan and Kate joined William, Harry, and other royals for an annual church service on Dec. 25.

During the family outing, Kate leaned in to “chat right in front of the cameras” with Meghan, as they walked the path lined with well-wishers and press. “Both would look polite up until the point of no return,” James said, “which is when the frost would begin to appear.”

“But polite smiles and the odd giggle from Meghan do not guarantee genuine, behind-the-scenes warmth,” the expert concluded.

Meghan Markle told Oprah that royal life is ‘nothing like what it looks like’

The Duchess of Sussex, now 41, changed the narrative surrounding those seemingly fun outings with her sister-in-law while talking to Oprah in 2021.

“Did you feel welcomed by everyone? It seemed like you and Kate at the Wimbledon game where you were going to watch a friend play tennis — was it what it looked like?” Oprah asked.

“You are two sisters-in-law out there in the world, getting to know each other. Was she helping you, embracing you into the family, helping you adjust?” she added.

“I think everyone welcomed me,” Meghan initially replied. As the conversation went on, however, the mother of two hinted there might’ve been more at play.

“And, yeah, I know you say, ‘Was it what it looked like?’” she continued. “My understanding and my experience for the past four years is that it’s nothing like what it looks like. It’s nothing like what it looks like.”

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Sept. 2022, Meghan and Kate appeared publicly for the first time in years. Alongside their husbands, they greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle. Although they kept their distance with body language analysis once again not including any signs of warmth.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

