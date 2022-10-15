Kate Middleton Is ‘Much More at Ease’ With the Public Than in Her Early Royal Years, Body Language Expert Says

According to a prominent body language expert, Kate Middleton has grown “much more at ease” with the public as she has gained experience in her royal duties over the years. Darren Stanton noted that Kate looked to Prince William for cues before she found her royal confidence. But he said that’s not the case anymore, and other experts agree.

Body language expert said Kate Middleton was less ‘at ease’ with the public in her early years as a royal

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton explained how Kate and William have grown more confident during their time together, specifically since they married in 2011. He noted how she used to bite her lip or cross her arms in front of her, gestures meant to “take up as little space as possible,” he said.

While Kate’s body language in the early years suggested she wanted to make herself as “invisible as possible,” Stanton said that’s not the case anymore. Not only does she exhibit confidence in her body language and fashion choices, but she also relies on William for reassurance less than she used to.

Kate Middleton is ‘much more at ease’ with the public now, body language expert says

Stanton explained how Kate’s “recent body language and eye contact” suggest that “she is much more at ease when talking to members of the public” than she was in previous years. To support that theory, he pointed out that she rarely takes William’s arm at events.

Instead, Kate often steps out before her husband, sometimes starting her engagements with the public before him or without him. Body language expert David Stephens told the Behavioral Arts he has also noticed this about Kate, specifically at the Windsor walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Look at Kate,” he said as she walked with self-assurance to greet waiting officials. “She’s striding out. She’s walking with purpose.”

Stephens noted that Kate exuded more confidence than the royals around her, including William and Harry but especially Meghan. According to him, the Princess of Wales has evident “influence.”

Kate Middleton is confident, but she doesn’t think she’s ‘perfect’

Kate is among the most popular royals, so her confidence has quantifiable appeal. But according to one fan who said they met the mom of three while she was on a royal tour, the princess disagrees with those who say she’s “perfect.”

“We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group,” a witness told Hello magazine about an encounter with Kate. They added, “We love her style and her contact with people.”

“We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it’s not true — it’s just the make-up,” that source shared.

Other well-wishers who met Kate also commented on her kindness, beauty, and grace. One explained, “She is a stunning lady — she has got class,” adding, “I believe that she will be the next Diana.”

