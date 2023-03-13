Why Kate Middleton Did Not Curtsy to King Charles at Commonwealth Day Service

Several members of the royal family attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The event, held on March 13, 2023, honored more than 50 countries around the world that make up the Commonwealth. Royal fans who watched the service from home noticed something out of the ordinary when the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) did not curtsy to her father-in-law King Charles.

Here’s why the princess skipped curtsying to the king and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.

King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Prince Edward, and Kate Middleton attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Kate and other royals wore to the Commonwealth Day service

The ladies in the royal family showed up to the Abbey looking stylish.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex) donned a white single-breasted coat dress with a matching pillbox hat and handbag. She completed her look with nude heels.

The queen consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) chose a bright blue ensemble with black pumps and a matching hat. She accessorized her outfit with a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch in tribute to her late mother-in-law.

The Princess of Wales rocked a navy Erdem skirt suit with the peplum frill at the waist which featured white floral detailing. She paired her suit with a matching fascinator, suede pumps, and an envelope-style clutch bag.

Why Kate didn’t curtsy to the king when she arrived

Fans were a little confused when the Princess of Wales greeted the king but did not do a curtsy like she always does.

Did she forget the protocol for a moment or is there another reason she skipped doing it when saying hello to the monarch?

According to The Mirror, the protocol dictates that Kate, along with other female members of the family, should curtsy to Charles and Camilla but “they only have to carry out the act the first time they see them each day, which could explain why Kate didn’t do it today. It suggests Kate must have seen her royal in-laws earlier ahead of the official event, which kicked off at 2.45 p.m. … It’s not known how the royal family spent the morning, but Kate and William traveled into the capital from Windsor so they may have popped in to see them on the way through.”

King Charles remembers the queen in speech

Something else royal watchers pointed out is how this Commonwealth Service is the first since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and Charles made sure to pay tribute to his late mother.

In his speech the king said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved mother, the late queen–a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life. In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met … over so many years.”