Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Something Her Mother-in-Law Wore During One of Her Last Trips to the U.S.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) arrived in Boston for this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and royal fans couldn’t help but notice something the princess wore that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana previously wore during one of her last trips to the U.S.

Here’s more on that, plus the touching statement the Prince of Wales shared about his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston to start of U.S. trip | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What Kate wore that her mother-in-law also wore during U.S. visit

All eyes were on the prince and princess when they touched down at Logan International Airport on Nov. 30 to kick off their three-day U.S. trip ahead of the Earthshot Annual Awards ceremony. William’s wife wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit and matching heels. But it was her jewelry that had royal watchers buzzing.

As the Daily Mail noted, the mom-of-three donned a pair of two-tier sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana. Kate has paid tribute to her mother-in-law numerous times in the past with her jewelry but these earrings are the same ones Diana wore to a Met Gala in New York City back in 1996, which ended up being one of her last trips to the U.S.

(L): Princess Diana at the Costume Institute Gala in New York City circa 1996 | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images, (R): Kate Middleton arriving at airport in Boston | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal fans reacted to the new Princess of Wales’ tribute to Diana

Royal fans took to Twitter to react to Kate’s tribute to her husband’s mother.

One user wrote: “Didn’t Kate look gorgeous in that McQueen suit and those stunning earrings of Diana’s? She’s so naturally elegant.”

Another added: “Catherine, Princess of Wales wore these sapphire and diamond drop earrings that belonged to the last Princess of Wales — Kate’s late mother-in-law Diana, the people’s Princess. Some say Kate’s coming into her own & could inherit Diana’s title of People’s Princess.”

One week earlier Kate accessorized her look with another pair of Princess Diana’s earrings. She wore the late royal’s pearl-drop earrings during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit.

Prince William paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as well

? Boston, what a welcome!



Looking forward to our time in the city, meeting inspiring communities and showcasing our 15 fantastic #EarthshotBoston2022 finalists to the world. pic.twitter.com/YlfBP5mZxe — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2022

RELATED: Body Language Expert Notices ‘Submissive’ Gestures Kate Middleton Displays With Actions Reminiscent of Princess Diana

Upon their arrival in Boston, Prince William shared a touching statement via social media about his grandmother’s bicentennial visit to the city.

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late queen,” he said. “She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness. My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.”