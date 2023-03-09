Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Wales With the Most Unusual Accessory

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent trip to Windsor included a nod to Welsh culture through their choice of distinctive keepsakes and accessories.

The couple celebrated St David’s Day at Combermere Barracks at the beginning of March and Kate made sure to honor Wales by wearing a special brooch. Here’s a look at what the Prince and Princess of Wales wore to celebrate St. David’s Day.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton wears a unique brooch to pay tribute to Wales

The Princess of Wales turned heads upon arriving at Combermere Barracks in Windsor for the St. David’s Day Parade alongside Prince William. Kate looked stunning in a red Alexander McQueen coat and completed the outfit with a black fascinator and a diamond brooch resembling a leek.

Welsh soldiers wear leeks as a symbol of St. David’s guidance during a battle with the Saxons. The vegetable is also used in stews and various soups on the first of March in honor of the patron saint of Wales.

Given its importance to the armed forces in Wales, it is no wonder why William and Kate used the leek as part of their accessories.

In addition to wearing a leek-shaped brooch, William and Kate also gave them to guardsmen and officers at the event. While the unusual piece certainly caught everyone’s attention, this isn’t the first time a member of the royal family has worn a similar item.

A closer look at the Princess of Wales’ unique brooch – including its value and history

After catching sight of the diamond brooch worn by Kate Middleton, experts of fine jewelry at UK retailer Steven Stone eagerly examined it, delving into its value and history and revealing which other royal ladies have worn similar pieces.

Kate’s brooch is actually a replica of one that is in Queen Elizabeth II’s collection. That piece was given to the royal family by the Welsh Guards back in 1960. The late Queen Elizabeth II wore the brooch on several occasions in Wales, and other members of the royal have worn replicas as well.

According to Criss Cut Magazine, Maxwell Stone, an expert on diamonds, examined photos of the brooch and estimated that is worth $30,000. He also revealed that Camilla Parker Bowles wore a replica as recently as last fall and King Charles III donned one during his last visit to Wales.

“Kate Middleton made a glittering tribute to Wales today by wearing a leek brooch, as she arrived in Combermere Barracks in Windsor to attend the St David’s Day Parade,” Stone shared. “I’d estimate Kate’s brooch to be worth $30,000.”

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent appearance in Wales marks the first time they have visited since the Prince of Wales was promoted to colonel of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards a few months ago.

King Charles III granted William the title and previously held it before ascending to the throne. In addition to gaining a new title, William spoke to soldiers in the 5th Royal Australian Regiment, who have been active in training armed forces from Ukraine.

Apart from wearing a leek herself, Kate gave soldiers leeks of their own. The pieces handed out included a badge that designated the regiment and were given to both guardsmen and officers.