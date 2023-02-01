Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response When a Nervous Fan Wanted to Take a Selfie With Her

Kate Middleton showed her warmth and kindness during a visit to Leeds when a fan asked for a selfie and admitted he was nervous. The Princess of Wales was quick to reassure him by commenting that nerves impact everyone.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton reassured a nervous man who wanted to take a selfie with her

The Princess of Wales made a solo visit to Leeds to promote the launch of her early childhood campaign Shaping Us.

Royal fans greeted her during the appearance at Kirkgate Market, with one man asking to take a selfie photo with her. Royal reporter Cameron Walker posted a video of the moment on Twitter. The royal fan apologized to Kate, saying, “Sorry… I’m really nervous.”

Kate smiled and reassured him. “Please don’t worry. It’s OK. We all get nervous,” she told him. After snapping the pic, she said, “Well done. Nice to meet you, take care!”

The Princess of Wales was also seen talking with a mom wearing her baby in a carrier. As she wrapped up their chat, Kate gave the baby’s arm a pat before moving on.

Kate released a new video for the ‘Shaping Us’ initiative

In support of the launch of the Shaping Us initiative by Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she shared a new video that explained the campaign, which looks at the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

“Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives,” she said. “But as a society we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life.”

She continued, “Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

Kate added, “Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on those most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come.”

The Princess of Wales very sweetly calms a man’s nerves when he asked her for a selfie at @LeedsMarkets. “We all get nervous” #ShapingUs @GBNEWS | @Earlychildhood pic.twitter.com/fRuaKp4ZJD — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 31, 2023

Body language expert points out how Kate Middleton shows a ‘deep connection’ with the public

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton noted how Kate displayed confidence and “demonstrated a deep connection” with the public when she and Prince William attended a BAFTA event.

“During the event, we saw great exchanges of warmth, compassion and rapport from Kate,” Stanton said. “At one point, she was seen holding arms with another person in complete unison. This is the epitome of what we call in psychology as matching or mirroring. It is the absolute demonstration of deep connection, trust, and a meeting of minds.”

The expert also pointed out how Kate and William interact with the public in such an open way. “In the past with other members of the royal family, we have never seen people gain such access to the royals, let alone touch them,” he said. “However, Kate and William are not afraid to shake hands and hug people they come into contact with. This proves that the couple are keen to step away from traditional protocol and pave the way for a more open relationship.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.