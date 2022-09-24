Kate Middleton and Prince Harry ‘Never Acknowledge Each Other’ During Event Says Body Language Expert

Now that the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II have concluded, many body language experts are analyzing photos and videos from the events. One body language expert had a lot to say about the walkabout attended by Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Here’s what he noticed about the dynamic between Kate and Harry.

Harry and Kate seem distant, says body language expert

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton don’t seem to be as close as they were before, according to Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy.

“I noticed something,” says Rosas during one of his video reviews. “Katherine and Harry never acknowledge each other. Katherine acted like Harry did not exist. I think that she’s fed up with all the drama, and all the hurt, and all the nastiness that Harry has thrown at the royal family.”

Rosas says last year it was reported that Kate was a peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to reports, she pushed for the brothers to talk to each other. However, Rosas believes things have changed since that time.

“You remember that last year at Prince Philip’s funeral, it was Katherine that was the peacemaker between William and Harry. She was the one that told William, ‘Hey, you have to talk to your brother. Let’s just hang out together.’ But [their latest interaction] serves as a confirmation that this has changed.”

Rosas is referring to a 2021 report by Today. A body language expert analyzed the interaction at Prince Philip’s funeral. He says it seems like Kate facilitated a peaceful reunion with William and Harry.

“I think what we can say is that if there is discord between the brothers, we don’t see it here,” says body language expert Joe Navarro during an interview last year with Today. “William has set the pace, waiting for his brother to catch up and Kate has moved to the side so that the brothers can be together.”

Prince Harry once reportedly said Kate Middleton was like the sister he never had

Rosas was surprised by what appeared to be a lack of interaction between Kate and Harry. This is because Prince Harry once said Kate was like the sister he never had. They seemed to be very close at one time.

A Newsweek article reports that Harry didn’t have someone he could turn to for emotional support after the death of Princess Diana. According to the report, Kate helped “fill the gap” when it came to providing support.

Harry even once reportedly said Kate was like a sister. The duo had become so close that he used to visit William and Kate at Kensington Palace and enjoy a meal. Harry reportedly liked eating the roast chicken she prepared.

Our take on Kate and Harry

It’s hard to say exactly what’s going on behind the scenes. We can’t know for sure what’s happening between the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry. Although the experts can pick up on certain body language cues, we can’t say with certainty there wasn’t a friendly conversation behind the scenes.

On the other hand, the lack of interaction (at least in public) between Kate and Harry is noticeable. Hopefully, if there is relationship strain, things will be resolved soon.

