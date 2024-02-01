The royal family has updated information about the Prince and Princess of Wales on their official web pages

Kate Middleton‘s and Prince William’s bios on the House of Windsor’s website received a royal refresh. The couple, who have faced Kate’s health struggles over the past month, are more prominent than ever before among other senior royals such as King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, the inclusion of Prince Harry in both their work histories is a surprising addition.

Kate Middleton is positioned just above Prince William on the royal webpage

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ biographies were quietly updated with new photos and information earlier this week on the royal family’s official website. They represent the couple more prominently than before.

Firstly, their photos were given a royal refresh. New pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, taken over the past year, are featured.

William’s biography was updated with a photograph of him on stage at the Coronation Concert. This was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle one day after his father, King Charles, was crowned.

Kate’s photograph has been changed to her meeting with Windrush Cymru Elders in Cardiff, Wales. This photograph was taken in October 2023.

As their royal titles elevated from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Prince and Princess of Wales, their biographies were lengthened to show their positions had changed within the royal household.

Prince William’s royal family webpage has a surprising Prince Harry nod

Prince William’s newly refreshed royal biography shares details of his life as a key player within the royal family and a nod to his estranged brother, Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales’s life and work are shared at length in a biography updated to reflect his new role within the firm.

However, royalists were surprised to see a photograph of Prince Harry included in William’s biography regarding his early life. A vintage snap of the brothers wearing English Bobby hats from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was prominently featured.

The biography continues, “His Royal Highness is Patron of a number of charities which are focused on conservation and through The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, he has spearheaded global initiatives to protect our natural world.”

Spearheading the royal family’s focus on the environment, William’s work for the crown is critical in that area. It reads, “Protecting the natural environment for future generations is one of The Prince of Wales’s key priorities.”

It focuses on William’s initiative, The Earthshot Prize, as well as his work with homelessness, mental health, and his service as an armed forces member. Also noted are his royal patronages, which number 30, and his work with the royal foundation.

Kate Middleton’s new royal bio readies her for future as queen

Kate Middleton | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s royal biography focuses on her work on several projects that defined her role as the Princess of Wales. They are based on her work regarding early childhood.

First, Kate’s bio details her passion for early childhood support. Then, it segues into her work for children’s mental health.

Following, it shares information regarding her mental health campaign, Heads Together. Kate Middleton shared her duties with Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, beginning in 2017. Other projects, including sports and the visual arts, are discussed at length.

It details Kate’s royal patronages, the royal foundation, and her annual Christmas Carol service. Her biography wraps up by explaining how she became a member of the royal family (in 2011 through her marriage to Prince William) and a lengthy list of her royal duties supporting Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Park estate. They are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.