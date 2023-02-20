Kate Middleton and Prince William Formed a Close Friendship With a Royal Couple After Another Relationship Was ‘Incinerated’ Says a Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William once appeared to have a strong bond with Prince Harry. They collaborated on the Heads Together campaign and were poised to accomplish great things.

Kate and William don’t seem as close to Prince Harry as they once were. There appears to be some relationship strain, especially since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interviews and the release of Spare. A body language expert analyzed some of Kate and William’s recent interactions. According to the expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales formed a close relationship with a new couple.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to have gotten closer to this royal couple

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Body language expert Judi James says Kate and William appear to have formed a close bond with Zara and Mike Tindall. Now that Harry and Meghan are in the United States, this gives the couples a chance to nurture their relationship.

“The body language between Kate and the Tindalls suggests she has found a form of relationship replacement from this almost filter-free couple who seem, as Harry once did, to epitomize playful fun,” James tells Express.

“Kate’s body language with Zara is relaxed and tactile and her open-mouthed smiles of delight and shared humor when she meets up with her at royal events suggests a strong friendship behind the scenes.”

Kate Middleton lost her ‘partner in crime’ says Judi James

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

James says Kate and Harry had a strong bond and seemed to get along well. However, according to her, Kate lost her “partner in crime” when he stepped away from royal life.

“William might have lost a brother when Harry went off to the US, but Kate lost something of a partner in crime,” James tells Express. “Harry always seemed to bring out the naughty side of Kate, prompting some moments of collusion as they grinned together over some joke of Harry’s and the fondness and fun they shared seemed to offer much-needed respite for Kate, who has always taken her royal role very seriously.”

Prince William has found a refuge in this close friendship, says body language expert

James says William seems relaxed and happy around the Tindalls. She believes this friendship offers additional support for the future king. She says this is very important because he needs to have friendships built on “trust.” According to her, Prince Harry “incinerated” that trust.

“William has always seemed to be at his most relaxed when he spends family time at the Middletons, and now the Tindalls seem to be supplying similar levels of family support,” adds James during her Express interview. “Mike’s bonds with William have always looked strong but as Mike and Zara have grown their family, the two men have appeared especially close in a way that can look parental or sibling-led from Mike.”

