Kate Middleton and Prince William Have ‘Found Their Feet as Senior Royals,’ Says Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated St. David’s Day, which took place on March 1. William made a speech as the new colonel of the regiment. A royal expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales have finally “found their feet as senior royals.”

Kate displays ‘massive confidence and self-assurance,’ says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Royal expert Darren Stanton spoke about Kate and William’s visit with the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. He says the Princess of Wales demonstrated “confidence” and “self-assurance.”

“Kate was dressed in her trademark superhero color of red as she attended the St. David’s Day parade yesterday,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair. “She often wears this color when she wants to stand out, be bold, and feel super confident. Kate generally opts for low-key colors for more formal occasions, but her favorite color is definitely red, as it gives her a sense of massive confidence and self-assurance.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have ‘found their feet’ as Prince and Princess of Wales

Stanton says Kate takes the lead during royal engagements. Her confidence has increased since becoming the Princess of Wales.

“Kate tends to take the lead these days,” says Stanton. “When walking about, you will notice she no longer waits for security to open the door on vehicles and is straight out, with or without William. This is not a sign of disrespect or disdain; however, she now realizes she no longer needs to be joined at William’s hip.”

According to Stanton, Kate and William have “found their feet” as senior royals. They feel confident in their new roles.

“Kate and William have both shown a sense of confidence and resilience in finding their feet as senior royals,” adds Stanton. “Their body language is very different from the early days of their marriage, where we used to see Kate often standing behind William and letting him take center stage. William also used to display a lot of unconfident gestures, like putting his hands in his jacket pockets. However, William has managed to overcome his nerves in recent years and rarely displays these gestures now.”

Kate is comfortable around the public

Stanton also notes that Kate seems more comfortable around the public. She navigates royal engagements with ease.

“Kate has developed resilience and self-assurance to a very high level,” says Stanton. “This is clearly displayed while meeting members of the public. She appeared extremely animated as she spoke to the Welsh guards. She had a great expression on her face, like a mischievous child, which denotes great confidence, joy, and happiness.”

Stanton says Kate tries to make others feel at ease around her by kneeling so that she is not taller than the person she greets. This helps her create a connection.

“While speaking to the public, Kate always kneels down to their height to establish the same eye line,” says Stanton. “This is important because it demonstrates she is willing to change her position to accommodate the needs of other people. It could seem quite intimidating as Kate is quite tall. Her approach means that she is also very empathetic.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.