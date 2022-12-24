Kate Middleton and Prince William Both Have ‘Harry Potter Scars’ on Their Heads from Previous Injuries

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married since 2011. Their family has grown over the years, and they now share three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Another thing Kate and William share is a similar scar on their heads. Here’s the story of how they got their scars.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Anthony Devlin – Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William are a couple deeply in love, according to body language experts. Pictures and videos of the Prince and Princess of Wales appear to show how much they enjoy each other’s company. Although Kate and William aren’t as demonstrative in public as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, body language expert Blanca Cobb says it’s apparent that they’re very much in love.

“William and Kate are very royal-esque,” body language expert Blanca Cobb tells Fox News Digital. “And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do Harry and Meghan.”

Cobb continues, “They just connect differently and that’s all it is — it’s a different way of showing their affection in public. I do believe, and I’ve been watching these couples for years now, they’re crazy about one another.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have ‘Harry Potter scars’ on their heads from injuries

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Jacob King – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William have similar scars. The royals both experienced situations during their youth that resulted in a mark on their heads. Prince William reportedly calls these scars their “Harry Potter” scars.

Kate’s injury was from an emergency surgery she had on her head when she was in high school. According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl in the book Kate: The Future Queen, Kate noticed a lump on the left side of her head. Her doctor decided it was important for her to have surgery to remove the mass as soon as possible. After the procedure, Kate returned to Marlborough College.

“You could never accuse Catherine of being a drama queen, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be,” Ann Patching, an employee at Marlborough, told Nicholl (via Marie Claire).

Prince William’s scar is from getting hit in the head with a golf ball as a child, according to Nicholl. “Privately, [Kate] and William—who uncannily also bears a scar on his head from being struck by a golf club at age nine—are said to refer to their wounds as their ‘Harry Potter scars,’” writes Nicholl in her book.

Princess Eugenie has a scar from her scoliosis surgery

Kate and William aren’t the only royals with scars. Princess Eugenie has a scar on her back from scoliosis surgery. During her 2018 wedding, she chose to wear a gown that showed her scar. Eugenie shared her experience in an article for the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital website.

“My back problems were a huge part of my life, as they would be for any 12-year-old,” says Eugenie. “Children can look at me now and know that the operation works. I’m living proof of the ways in which the hospital can change people’s lives.”

