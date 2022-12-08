Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Hidden Surprise in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s 2011 wedding was the breath of fresh air the royal family needed after years of drama, and tragedy befell the House of Windsor. The couple celebrated their love with a grand ceremony and carriage ride through the streets of London, England. Although cameras captured the entirety of the ceremony, the couple also posed for a series of private photographs. One of these snaps shows a hidden-in-plain-sight surprise.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Getty Images/George Pimantel

Kate Middleton caught Prince William’s eye wearing a see-through mesh dress

St. Andrews University in Scotland was the place where Kate and William first met. Kate and William were friends before a romantic relationship ensued. In 2002, Kate took part in the university’s fashion show. There, she confidently walked the catwalk in a range of ensembles.

However, it was a see-through mesh dress that showed off Kate’s black underwear, which caught the future king’s eye. According to Express, student Charlotte Todd made the dress for her coursework titled “the art of seduction.”

To Express, Todd stated that Middleton “knew what she was doing” by wearing that outfit in front of William. Todd said, “It shows confidence to show your underwear in front of people, and knowing that a prince is there as well, I think she may have known what she was doing. Whether she did or not, it worked.”

The couple dated throughout college and, save for a short break in thier relationship, have remained committed to one another for 20 years. Kate and William became engaged in 2010.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s hidden wedding photo surprise

Relive the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton with our in-depth look at the events of the day – the guests, the hymns, the dress, the vows and more.



Happy 10th wedding anniversary!https://t.co/YPCnR97wYc pic.twitter.com/u7ubPKjPEW — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 29, 2021

Following Kate and William’s Westminister Abbey wedding ceremony, the couple rode in a horse and carriage through the streets of London. The couple and their families returned to Buckingham Palace for a series of professional photos and a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple featured a professional photograph taken on that day as their first Christmas card. The image subsequently featured a never-before-seen wedding surprise that came to light after someone listed the card on eBay.

The card read, “Jonathan, Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year. Catherine and William.” The black and white image shows the newlyweds seated in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

William wore a red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards for his big day, having been appointed to the rank two months before his nuptials reported Hello! However, the never-before-seen photo shows he later changed into his Irish Guards uniform.

“What I wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat,” he said in a 2012 interview as reported by the Mirror. “We [Queen and William] had a couple of discussions on this matter, but, as I learned growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother. What she says goes.”

The Princess of Wales also wore two outfits on her wedding day

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles | John Stillwell/AFP via Getty Images

For her wedding to William, Kate donned a beautiful Alexander McQueen dress. In 2014, the designer reflected on her experience creating the ensemble. “I loved making the dress, and we put our hearts into it,” she told E! Online.

“I respect the intimate nature of that lovely project, and I respect the friendships forged during it. An instinctive, intelligent, and imaginative young woman’s wish for a beautiful wedding dress—or any kind of dress—is the most natural thing in the world. And, I was honored to pick up the challenge and always will be.”

However, Kate also wore a second wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton of the fashion house. A TikTok user shared a video of the bride walking alongside her new husband and Camilla Parker Bowles to an evening reception Prince Charles hosted for the bride and groom. The A-line gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a sparkly silver belt. Atop the dress, Kate wore a fuzzy white cardigan.

RELATED: Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II