Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip’ During Public Appearances, Body Language Expert Says

Kate Middleton has proven that she doesn’t need Prince William’s support during their appearances any longer, a body language expert says. According to the expert, she is far more confident in her interactions with the public than she used to be.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Six Nations rugby match

On Feb. 25, Kate and William attended the Six Nations rugby match. William, as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, cheered on his team, while Kate, the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, cheered on England.

The couple’s competitive streak was on display as they rooted for the rival teams, with William joking during a reception before the match, “It’s going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening.”

Kate’s team won, with England beating Wales, 20-10.

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren’t ‘joined at the hip,’ body language expert says

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Kate and William’s gestures and expressions at the event and noted that Kate showed confidence and ease without the need to lean on her husband.

“Will often lets Kate take center stage at these types of events,” Stanton noted. “Although he has developed a great deal of confidence over the years, William still makes a number of self-reassurance gestures. Often referred to as pacifying gestures, these include placing his hands inside his jacket. This is almost like a self-hug when he may be feeling less than completely confident in a situation.”

Kate, by comparison, didn’t display the same pacifying gestures as her husband.

“While William is a keen sportsman, Kate is clearly into rugby and doesn’t have an issue taking the lead,” Stanton said. “She obviously enjoyed interacting with everyone there.”

The body language expert added, “It’s clear that these two no longer have to be joined at the hip as they were years ago. They continue to grow in popularity and have both developed a great deal of confidence while speaking and interacting with the public.”

Kate displayed ‘massive levels of confidence and self-assurance,’ expert says

Stanton looked closely at how Kate displayed confidence and openness during the rugby event.

“What was interesting from the photographs was that Kate was smiling as she watched the game, while William had a very different expression on his face,” Stanton noted. “It could have been that his team wasn’t winning, however Kate maintained massive levels of confidence and self-assurance.”

Stanton pointed out Kate’s interaction with one of the players at the reception and how her body language conveyed “openness.”

He explained, “You could see they were both enthralled, as she clearly knew what she was talking about. This was apparent as she had her hands placed on top of the table in unison, which is a sign of openness and confidence. If she wasn’t confident, she would not be placing her hands so open.”

Stanton added, “Kate always demonstrates genuine joy and happiness, which beams out from her face when talking to guests she’s meeting.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.