Kate Middleton and Prince William Show a Change in Parenting Style According to Body Language Expert: They Want to Avoid ‘Tantrums and Tears’

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children. They are the proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. A body language expert says Kate and William have adjusted their parenting style over the years.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Kate and William’s parenting style and body language have undergone a few adjustments, according to an expert. These changes could be seen during their attendance at the Christmas service at Sandringham.

Body language expert Judi James tells Express that Kate and William are careful to use certain gestures since their children are young and they want to avoid any public misbehavior. Children at this age tend to be rambunctious, so it’s important to handle them skillfully.

James tells Express that Kate and William are under a lot of pressure when they are with their children in a public setting. Their focus is on “avoiding escalations into tantrums and tears,” she says.

Kate Middleton and Prince William show a change in parenting style says expert

One parenting change is that Kate and William don’t have to do as much prompting when it comes to certain behaviors. For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales only have to give a slight pat on the back or verbal instruction when they need George and Charlotte to do something as opposed to physically guiding them, according to James.

On the other hand, Prince Louis, the youngest, needs more guidance. James says it seems as if Kate is “in charge” of the young boy while William monitors George and Charlotte.

Prince Louis seems to be more outgoing than his older siblings. James believes Charlotte and George are more reserved because they’re shy. George, however, is happy to engage with others and doesn’t seem bothered by attention from the public. “It always seemed to be the underlying shyness that made the older siblings more reserved in public, but for Louis, there seems to be less of a filter when it comes to acting like a happy, playful and spontaneous four-year-old,” says James.

Kate and William are ‘in sync’ when it comes to parenting

Kate and William make small gestures to show their support for one another. Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed William and Kate when they took their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Stanton says William and Kate are on the same page when it comes to parenting.

“Throughout their appearance, Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen with their bodies turned inward toward Charlotte, with the youngster in between them—demonstrating how she is their main priority and their children come first,” Stanton tells Pure Wow. “We also saw Kate Middleton and Prince William matching and mirroring each other with their body language and gestures, proving not just how deep their connection is romantically but how in sync they are as parents, too.”

