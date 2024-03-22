The Prince and Princess of Wales are facing false information by the press and public regarding her recovery.

A new report claims Kate Middleton and Prince William are “upset” over conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales’ health. It has been two months since Kate was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery. According to a royal expert, the press and public continue to create scenarios that cause the princess her undue stress. Here are the details.

A royal expert claims the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘upset’ over hurtful rumors

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hurt by many conspiracy theories that floated in the media and the web about the Princess of Wales’ recovery. They are reportedly experiencing “frustration” over the theories that paint the senior royals in a not-so-positive light.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls told Entertainment Tonight, “I think there is a sense of frustration. This is a couple that loves to control the narrative.

She continued, “Frustration. I think pretty upset as well.”

Nicholl was asked if the royals pay attention to media rumors. She replied, “I was speaking to someone at the palace only yesterday. They had their head in their hands.”

“Such was the ludicrousness of some of these stories,” the royal expert continued. “But social media just seems to take on a life of its own.”

Is Kate Middleton returning to public life?

When asked about the news that Kate Middleton is returning to work and perhaps even public life, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts. She believes Kate’s made a “gentle” return to her duties.

“I’m told she is working from home,” Nicholl shared. Therefore, “My understanding is that as soon as she was well enough, she has been gently dipping her toe into the world of work.”

“These rumors that we’re going to possibly see her on Easter Sunday when the royal family traditionally go to church, and you think back to that video. What struck me was that she was walking at quite a pace,” Nicholl explains.

Furthermore, “She didn’t look frail. However, I wonder if that might be a soft launch into her return to work,” she concluded.

Royal expert questions how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know of Kate Middleton’s condition

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, when asked by Entertainment Tonight about Kate Middleton’s surgery and recovery and if details of that were shared with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Katie Nicholl admitted no. The couple remain “out of the loop” due to their estrangement from the royal family.

“There’s a massive breakdown of trust between the two brothers. In addition, anything that is said could be filtered out through Harry and Meghan or their spin doctors,” Nicholl revealed.

She also touched on the “metamorphosis” of Camilla, Queen Consort, throughout the aftermath of Kate Middleton’s surgery and King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. “Twenty-five years ago, she was [then-Prince Charles’] mistress. Furthermore, we see in Queen Camilla what we saw in Queen Elizabeth: duty before self.”

Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate Middleton would return to public duties after the Easter holiday.