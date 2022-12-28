Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day

The royal family smiled and greeted the public on Christmas Day as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate for the morning service.

A number of royal watchers were focused on the fashion members of the family sported during their annual walk. And what the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Princess Beatrice wore couldn’t be ignored because of a claim Meghan Markle recently made in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and other members of the royal family arrive for Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What Meghan said about royals not wearing the same colors

During the third episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary, Meghan said: “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

Not everyone was buying the duchess’s though claim and some publications such as Insider pointed out that the Princess of Wales wore the same color as the late Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions.

Meghan also said that she did not wear bright colors because she wanted to “blend in” with the family not “stand out” or “embarrass” them. Some viewers later challenged that by sharing posts on Twitter of Meghan wearing loud vibrant colors plenty of times.

Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales, and other royals debunk Meghan’s claim

Meghan’s claim about how family members “should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior royals” was debunked by the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and others on Christmas Day.

Prince William’s wife donned a dark green Alexander McQueen coat featuring flap pockets on the bodice, pleats on the skirt, and an inset waistband. Walking just behind her was Princess Beatrice who, like Kate, also wore a dark green coat. Beatrice rocked a Shrimps coat with a belt at the waist and a fur collar.

But the princesses aren’t the only ones who sported similar colors. Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) donned a dark blue coat while Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex‘s daughter, Lady Louise, opted to wear the same shade as King Charles III’s wife.

Several royals also dressed in similar colors days earlier

Related How Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Disprove Claim Meghan Markle Made During Interview With Oprah

Several members of the royal family appeared to make it a point days earlier when they gathered for the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which was held the same day volume II of Harry & Meghan was released.

That evening Kate, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, and Princess Charlotte all wore burgundy.

Some publications ran stories about the potential dig at Meghan including the Daily Mail with a front-page piece titled: “Was the great royal burgundy parade a cheeky swipe at Meghan?” And a headline from the Guardian read: “The sea of burgundy at Westminster Abbey was a not-so-subtle rebuke to Meghan.”